Filmmaker Barry Avrich & His Melbar Entertainment Group Banner Ink With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich and his Melbar Entertainment Group have signed with APA for representation.

The renowned writer, director and producer’s feature credits include acclaimed 2020 doc Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art, which tells the story of the largest art fraud in American history. That project is currently being packaged for a scripted series adaptation.

Avrich also directed and produced the Scotiabank Giller Prize television show, three editions of The Canadian Screen Awards, between 2015 and 2017, and upcoming feature The Talented Mr. Rosenberg, which is currently in post-production.

One of North America’s largest producers of non-scripted content, Melbar Entertainment Group has produced over 50 documentaries and filmed productions, including The Last Mogul, about Hollywood mogul Lew Wasserman; Prosecuting Evil, about Nuremberg prosecutor Ben Ferencz; contemporary art world pic Blurred Lines; The Reckoning, which takes on the #MeToo movement; the upcoming Oscar Peterson: Black and White, and many more.

Related Story YA Author Adalyn Grace Signs With APA For Film & Television

Melbar has also produced more than 18 award-winning stage-to-screen adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays—among them, The Tempest with Christopher Plummer, King Lear, starring Colm Feore, and Martha Henry’s Henry VIII.

In 2007, Avrich raised more than $1 million to build The Daniels Hollywood Theatre at Sick Kids Hospital, the world’s first hospital movie theatre, which was dedicated by Avrich and director Norman Jewison during that year’s edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. An esteemed advisor and Board Member of TIFF, Stratford Festival, Glenn Gould, Culture Days, Hot Docs, The Canadian Opera Company, and The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, Avrich has also taught filmmaking at Ryerson University, the University of Toronto, York University, and George Brown College, among others institutions.

In his career as a filmmaker, Avrich has been met with multiple nominations and wins at the Canadian Screen Awards, as well as the 2008 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Award, and other accolades from film festivals and competitions around the world. He is also the author of 2016 memoir, Moguls, Monsters and Madmen.