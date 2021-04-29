‘Barely Famous’ Stars Erin & Sara Foster Launch Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Erin and Sara Foster, the stars of VH1’s reality TV parody series Barely Famous, are getting into podcasting.

The duo, who are under an overall deal at 20th Television, are launching The World’s First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster.

The series, which launches on May 6, will feature conversations ranging in topic from friendship, investing, and dating to aging, religion, motherhood, infertility, grief and more. Erin and Sara will discuss what’s going on in their lives, hear from their listeners, and chat with guests like Kris Jenner, Rabbi Steve Leder and relationship expert Tracy McMillan.

The pair will be executive produce the audio series with Allison Bresnick through Wishbone Production.

Erin Foster wrote, starred in, and executive produced with Liz Meriwether the 20th TV-produced Daddy Issues comedy which was ordered to pilot by Fox in 2018. Sara Foster was a producer on the project, which also starred Don Johnson.

The duo also served as co-heads of creative at Bumble from 2017 to 2020 and now sit as advisors to the company. They are also investors and advisors to companies including The Mirror, canned wine company Bev, Summersalt, and ZenWTR and recently launched their own clothing and lifestyle brand Favorite Daughter.