BAFTA TV Awards Nominations In Full: Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ & ‘The Crown’ Dominate

The nominees for the BAFTA TV Awards have been unveiled, and it was good news for Small Axe and The Crown.
Steve McQueen’s BBC and Amazon anthology drama dominated with 15 nominations in total across the main awards and the craft prizes, while The Crown was next in line with 10 nominations. There were good showings for BBC/HBO’s I May Destroy You, which is up for eight prizes, and BBC/Hulu series Normal People has seven nominations.
Small Axe’s 15 nominations include recognition for John Boyega and Letitia Wright in the Leading Actor/Actress categories (both are first-time TV nominees), while the drama will compete for Mini-Series alongside Normal People, I May Destroy You, and Channel 4’s Adult Material.
Other major Small Axe nominations included Micheal Ward and Malachi Kirby for Supporting Actor, while Shaun Parkes will compete with Boyega for Leading Actor. The series is also up for nine craft awards, which celebrate behind-the-scenes work, including McQueen for Director: Fiction.
Meanwhile, The Crown will compete for Drama Series, with competition including Sky/AMC’s Gangs Of London and Sky’s I Hate Suzie. Josh O’Connor is up for Leading Actor, while Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter are nominated in supporting roles. Olivia Colman was not nominated, and neither was Golden Globe winner Gillian Anderson.
Other notable nominations included posthumous recognition for Paul Ritter, who is up for Male Performance In A Comedy for his work in Friday Night Dinner. Elsewhere, ITV’s The Masked Singer will do battle to be named best Entertainment Program.
The BBC scored a total of 104 nominations, while Netflix had 25 and Apple TV+ notched its first BAFTA TV nominations. Here is a full breakdown of the totals by broadcaster and streamer:
BBC: 58 (TV), 46 (Craft)
Channel 4: 20 (TV), 7 (Craft)
Netflix: 12 (TV), 13 (Craft)
Sky: 12 (TV), 10 (Craft)
ITV: 8 (TV), 5 (Craft)
Apple: 1 (TV), 2 (Craft)
Amazon: 1 (TV)
Sky had a record 25 nods, with Netflix was just behind with 24. Here is a full breakdown of the totals by broadcaster and streamer:
The nominations encompass a number of changes to the TV Awards following the BAFTA Review last September, a dramatic document that promised sweeping updates to the mechanics of BAFTA’s Film and TV prizes following the #BaftaSoWhite controversy.
Changes included increasing the nominees in performance categories from four to six, while jury members received unconscious bias training. Furthermore, as part of their two submissions after the first round of voting, broadcasters put forward a candidate from an under-represented group in the performance and craft categories.
The BAFTA TV Craft Awards will be held on May 24, with Gbemisola Ikumelo presenting. The main ceremony takes place on June 6 and will be ringmastered by Richard Ayoade after he hosted the 2020 gongs.
Below are the nominations in full for the main TV Awards:
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
CHARLIE BROOKER’S ANTIVIRAL WIPE Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Ali Marlow – Broke & Bones, Endemol Shine Group/BBC Two
ROB & ROMESH VS Jack Shillaker, David Taylor, Murray Boland, Danielle Lux, Bill Righton – CPL Productions/Sky One
THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW Obi Kevin Akudike, Nathan Brown, Rina Dayalji, Ben Wicks, Toby Baker – Expectation, Dice Productions Entertainment/Channel 4
THE RANGANATION Production Team – Zeppotron/BBC Two
CURRENT AFFAIRS
AMERICA’S WAR ON ABORTION (EXPOSURE) Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle, Andrew Smith – Fuuse Films/ITV
ITALY’S FRONTLINE: A DOCTOR’S DIARY Sasha Joelle Achilli, Dan Edge, Ella Claire Newton, Paul van Dyck, Sarah Waldron – Mongoose Pictures/BBC Two
THE BATTLE FOR HONG KONG (DISPATCHES) Robin Barnwell, Gesbeen Mohammad, Guy Creasey, David Henshaw, Evan Williams – Hardcash Productions, Evan Williams Productions/Channel 4
THE CYPRUS PAPERS UNDERCOVER (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS) Phil Rees, Sarah Yeo, Leonidas Sofogiannis, James Kleinfeld, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne – Al Jazeera Media Network/Al Jazeera English
DAYTIME
JIMMY MCGOVERN’S MOVING ON Production Team – LA Productions/BBC One
RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES Production Team – Remarkable TV/BBC Two
THE CHASE Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge – Potato/ITV
THE GREAT HOUSE GIVEAWAY Production Team – Chwarel/Channel 4
DRAMA SERIES
GANGS OF LONDON Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery, Thomas Benski, Jane Featherstone, Lucas Ochoa, Hugh Warren – Pulse Films, SISTER/Sky Atlantic
I HATE SUZIE Lucy Prebble, Billie Piper, Andrea Dewsbery, Julie Gardner, Georgi Banks-Davies, Anthony Neilson – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic
SAVE ME TOO Simon Heath, Jessica Sykes, Lennie James, Lizzie Rusbridger, Coky Giedroyc, Jim Loach – World Productions/Sky Atlantic
THE CROWN Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Michael Casey, Oona O’Beirn, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
ADAM HILLS The Last Leg – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
BRADLEY WALSH Beat the Chasers – Potato/ITV
CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One
DAVID MITCHELL Would I Lie to You? At Christmas – Zeppotron/BBC One
GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One
ROMESH RANGANATHAN The Ranganation – Zeppotron/BBC Two
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Pete Ogden, Tim Dean, Ben Aston, Doran Azouelos, Kerry Shaw, Chris Power – ITV Studios, Mitre Television/ITV
LIFE & RHYMES Production Team – CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts
STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
THE MASKED SINGER Daniel Nettleton, Derek McLean, Claire Horton, Marc Bassett, Simon Staffurth – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV
FACTUAL SERIES
CRIME & PUNISHMENT Production Team – 72 Films/Channel 4
HOSPITAL Production Team – Label1/BBC Two
LOSING IT: OUR MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY Production Team – Story Films/Channel 4
ONCE UPON A TIME IN IRAQ James Bluemel, Jo Able, Miriam Walsh, Simon Sykes, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson – Keo Films/BBC Two
FEATURES
BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS Production Team – Boomerang/Dave
LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Sally Benton, Rosie Schellenberg, Alice Goodyear, Paddy Lynas – Wall to Wall Media/ITV
MORTIMER AND WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Rob Gill, Stephanie Fyfe, Doug Bryson – Owl Power/BBC Two
THE REPAIR SHOP Production Team – Ricochet/BBC One
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
AIMEE LOU WOOD Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
DAISY HAGGARD Breeders – Avalon, FX Productions/Sky One
DAISY MAY COOPER This Country – BBC Studios/BBC Three
EMMA MACKEY Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam – BBC Studios/BBC Three
MAE MARTIN Feel Good – Objective Fiction, Objective Media Group Scotland/Channel 4
INTERNATIONAL
LITTLE AMERICA Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon – Apple, Universal Television/Apple TV+
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Production Team – Afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, Warner Bros., HBO/Sky Atlantic
UNORTHODOX Anna Winger, Alexa Karolinski, Maria Schrader – Studio Airlift, RealFilm/Netflix
WELCOME TO CHECHNYA: THE GAY PURGE (STORYVILLE) David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A. Tomchin – Public Square Films/BBC Four
LEADING ACTOR
JOHN BOYEGA Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park /BBC One
JOSH O’CONNOR The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
PAAPA ESSIEDU I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
PAUL MESCAL Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three
SHAUN PARKES Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
WALEED ZUAITER Baghdad Central – Euston Films/Channel 4
LEADING ACTRESS
BILLIE PIPER I Hate Suzie – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic
DAISY EDGAR-JONES Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three
HAYLEY SQUIRES Adult Material – Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4
JODIE COMER Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/BBC One
LETITIA WRIGHT Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
MICHAELA COEL I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
LIVE EVENT
LIFE DRAWING LIVE! Emyr Afan, Sally Dixon, Josie d’Arby, Lachlan Goudie, Diana Ali, Nicky Philipps – Avanti Media/BBC Four
SPRINGWATCH 2020 Production Team – BBC Studios Natural History Unit/BBC Two
THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
THE THIRD DAY: AUTUMN Production Team – Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk Entertainment, HBO/Sky Atlantic
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
CHARLIE COOPER This Country – BBC Studios/BBC Three
GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three
JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic -Calamity Films/Sky One
NCUTI GATWA Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
PAUL RITTER Friday Night Dinner – Popper Pictures, Big Talk Productions/Channel 4
REECE SHEARSMITH Inside No.9 – BBC Studios/BBC Two
MINI-SERIES
ADULT MATERIAL Lucy Kirkwood, Dawn Shadforth, Sara Hamill, Patrick Spence – Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4
I MAY DESTROY YOU Production Team – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
NORMAL PEOPLE Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Catherine Magee – Element Pictures/BBC Three
SMALL AXE Steve McQueen, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Michael Elliott, Anita Overland – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
NEWS COVERAGE
BBC NEWS AT TEN: PRIME MINISTER ADMITTED TO INTENSIVE CARE Production Team -BBC News/BBC One
CHANNEL 4 NEWS: DETERRING DEMOCRACY Production Team – ITN, Channel 4 News/Channel 4
NEWSNIGHT: COVID CARE CRISIS Production Team – BBC Newsnight/BBC Two
SKY NEWS: INSIDE IDLIB Production Team – Sky News/Sky News
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS David Ambler, Katie Attwood, Genevieve Welch, Anthony Crumpton – Shine TV/BBC One
RACE ACROSS THE WORLD Production Team – Studio Lambert/BBC Two
THE SCHOOL THAT TRIED TO END RACISM Production Team – Proper Content/Channel 4
THE WRITE OFFS Production Team – Shine TV/Channel 4
SCRIPTED COMEDY
GHOSTS Production Team – Monumental Television/BBC One
INSIDE NO. 9 Adam Tandy, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Matt Lipsey, Guillem Morales – BBC Studios/BBC Two
MAN LIKE MOBEEN Production Team – Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three
THIS COUNTRY Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, Tom George, Simon Mayhew-Archer – BBC Studios/BBC Three
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
CRIPTALES Mat Fraser, Amit Sharma, Ewan Marshall, Jenny Sealey, Debbie Christie – BBC Studios/BBC Four
DISABLED NOT DEFEATED: THE ROCK BANS WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES – DELTA 7 Rosie Baldwin, Holly Stimson, Dan Knight – Vice/Noisey
THE MAIN PART Rosie Westhoff, Jen Wakefield, Sara Huxley, Tom Payne, Jody Smith – Studio71 UK/BBC iPlayer
THEY SAW THE SUN FIRST Stefan Hunt, Jess Lowe, Adam Gee – Fresh Film, Red Bull Media House/Red Bull TV
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
AMERICAN MURDER: THE FAMILY NEXT DOOR Jenny Popplewell, James Marsh, Jonathan Stadlen, Simon Barker – Netflix Originals/Netflix
ANTON FERDINAND: FOOTBALL, RACISM & ME Sian Guerra, Jeremy Lee, Wendie Ottewill, James Ross – Wonder, New Era Global Productions/BBC One
LOCKED IN: BREAKING THE SILENCE (STORYVILLE) Xavier Alford, Colette Hodges, Sacha Mirzoeff, Poppy Goodheart – Marble Films/BBC Four
SURVIVING COVID Production Team – Sandpaper Films/Channel 4
SINGLE DRAMA
ANTHONY Jimmy McGovern, Colin McKeown, Donna Molloy, Terry McDonough – LA Productions/BBC One
BBW (ON THE EDGE) Ben Bickerton, Philip Trethowan, Lisa Walters, William Stefan Smith, Yolanda Mercy – BlackLight Television/Channel 4
SITTING IN LIMBO Production Team – Left Bank Pictures/BBC One
THE WINDERMERE CHILDREN Eleanor Greene, Leanne Klein, Tim Rostock, Simon Block, Michael Samuels, Alison Sterling – Wall to Wall Media, Warner Bros. ITVP Germany/BBC Two
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
CASUALTY Simon Harper, Loretta Preece, Sarah Beeson, Jenny Thompson – BBC Studios/BBC One
CORONATION STREET Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV
EASTENDERS Jon Sen, Kate Oates, Sharon Batten, Liza Mellody – BBC Studios/BBC One
HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Hannah Sowden, Josie Day, Gary Sewell, Colette Chard – Lime Pictures/Channel 4
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
EXTINCTION: THE FACTS Serena Davies, Helen Thomas, Stephen Moore, Charlotte Lathane – BBC Studios/BBC One
PUTIN: A RUSSIAN SPY STORY James Rogan, Nick Green, Paul Mitchell, Adam Finch – Rogan Productions/Channel 4
THE RISE OF THE MURDOCH DYNASTY David Glover, Cate Hall, Jamie Roberts, Owen Phillips, Justin Badger, Sam Santana – 72 Films/BBC Two
THE SURGEON’S CUT James Newton, James Van Der Pool, Andrew Cohen – BBC Studios/Netflix
SPORT
BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX Production Team – Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports Formula 1
ENGLAND V FRANCE: THE FINAL OF AUTUMN NATIONS CUP Production Team – Sunset+Vine/Amazon Prime Video
ENGLAND V WEST INDIES TEST CRICKET Production Team – Sky Sports/Sky Sports Cricket
LONDON MARATHON 2020 Alastair McIntyre, Micky Payne, Matthew Griffiths, Adam Duncan – BBC Sport/BBC One
SUPPORTING ACTOR
KUNAL NAYYAR Criminal: UK – Idiotlamp Productions/Netflix
MALACHI KIRBY Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
MICHAEL SHEEN Quiz – Left Bank Pictures/ITV
MICHEAL WARD Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
RUPERT EVERETT Adult Material – Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4
TOBIAS MENZIES The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
HELENA BONHAM CARTER The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
LEILA FARZAD I Hate Suzie – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic
RAKIE AYOLA Anthony – LA Productions/BBC One
SIENA KELLY Adult Material – Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4
SOPHIE OKONEDO Criminal: UK – Idiotlamp Productions/Netflix
WERUCHE OPIA I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
BRIDGERTON Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown – Netflix Originals, Shondaland/Netflix
BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020 – Thames, Syco/ITV
EASTENDERS Gray kills Chantelle – BBC Studios/BBC One
GOGGLEBOX Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference – Studio Lambert/Channel 4
NIGELLA’S COOK, EAT, REPEAT Mee-cro-wah-vay – BBC Studios Unscripted Productions/BBC Two
THE MANDALORIAN Luke Skywalker arrives – Lucasfilm/Disney+
Below are the nominations in full for the Craft Awards:
Emerging Talent: Fiction sponsored by Sara Putt Associates
Georgi Banks-Davies (Director) I Hate Suzie – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic
Harry Tulley (Dubbing Mixer) Anthony – LA Productions/BBC One
Stephen S. Thompson (Writer) Sitting in Limbo – Left Bank Pictures/BBC One
William Stefan Smith (Director) On the Edge: BBW – BlackLight Television/Channel 4
Emerging Talent: Factual
Ashley Francis-Roy (Shooting Producer/Director) Damilola: The Boy Next Door & The Real Eastenders – Acme TV/Channel 4
Jessica Kelly (Director) The Schools that Chain Boys – BBC News Arabic Documentaries/BBC iPlayer & Silicon Valley’s Online Slave Market – BBC News Arabic Documentaries/BBC Two
Kandise Abiola (Producer) Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story – Century Films/YouTube
Marian Mohamed (Director) Defending Digga D – Lambent Productions/BBC Three
Costume Design
Rosa Dias Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
Jacqueline Durran Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
James Keast Belgravia – Carnival Films, EPIX/ITV
Amy Roberts The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Director: Factual
Xavier Alford Locked in: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) – Marble Films/BBC Four
James Bluemel Once Upon a Time in Iraq – Keo Films/BBC Two
Teresa Griffiths Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – Erica Starling Productions & Ronachan Films/BBC Two
Deeyah Khan America’s War on Abortion (Exposure) – Fuuse Films/ITV
Director: Fiction Sponsored By 3 Mills Studios
Lenny Abrahamson Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three
Benjamin Caron The Crown (episode 3) – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Michaela Coel, Sam Miller I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
Steve McQueen Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
Director: Multi-Camera
Bridget Caldwell The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One
Ken Burton Rugby League Challenge Cup Final – BBC Sport/BBC One
Marcus Viner ENO’s Drive & Live: La Bohème – Somethin’ Else, ENO/Sky Arts
Nikki Parsons Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One
Editing: Factual Sponsored by Adobe
Adam Finch Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Rogan Productions/Channel 4
Anna Price Once Upon a Time in Iraq (episode 3) – KEO Films/BBC Two
Claire Guillon Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – Erica Starling Productions, Ronachan Films/BBC Two
Will Grayburn Once Upon a Time in Iraq (episode 2) – Keo Films/BBC Two
Editing: Fiction sponsored by Adobe
Chris Dickens, Steve McQueen Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
Editing Team I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
Nathan Nugent Normal People (episode 5) – Element Pictures/BBC Three
Pia Di Ciaula Quiz – Left Bank Pictures/ITV
Entertainment Craft Team sponsored by Hotcam
ANDREW MILLIGAN, MARK BUSK-COWLEY, GURDIP MAHAL, ROB ASHARD, CLAUDINE TAYLOR Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios, Mitre Television/ITV
DAVID BISHOP, ANDY PAYNE, LUCY FOSTER Last Night of the Proms – Livewire Pictures/BBC One
DAVID BISHOP, DARREN LOVELL, DAVID NEWTON, RICHARD SILLITTO, ANDY TAPLEY, CATHERINE LAND Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One
MARK BUSK-COWLEY, ROY CALLOW, STEVE KRUGER, ANDY MILLIGAN, JAMES TINSLEY, MATHIEU WEEKES I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! – ITV Studios/ITV
Make Up & Hair Design
BETHANY SWAN I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
CATE HALL The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
JOJO WILLIAMS Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
LOUISE COLES, SARAH NUTH, LORRAINE GLYNN, ERIN AYANIAN The Great – MRC Television/Starzplay
Original Music
CRISTOBAL TAPIA DE VEER The Third Day (episode 3)- Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk Entertainment, HBO/Sky Atlantic
H. SCOTT SALINAS Baghdad Central – Euston Films/Channel 4
HARRY ESCOTT Roadkill -The Forge Entertainment/BBC One
MARTIN PHIPPS The Crown- Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Photography: Factual sponsored by The Farm
JOHNNY SHIPLEY, DRONE CAMERA TEAM, JOHN LIVESEY The Great Mountain Sheep Gather – Windfall Films/BBC Four
RICHARD KIRBY, SUE GIBSON, MAX KÖLBL, ROBERT HOLLINGWORTH Tiny World – Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+
TIM CRAGG Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – RAW and Brillstein Entertainment Partners Production/Netflix
WILL EDWARDS, MICHAEL O’HALLORAN Marina Abramović Takes Over TV – Northern Town/Sky Arts
Photography & Lighting: Fiction sponsored by ScreenSkills High-end Television Skills Fund
ED RUTHERFORD Little Birds -Warp Films/Sky Atlantic
ROB HARDY Devs – FX and FX Productions/BBC Two
SHABIER KIRCHNER Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
SUZIE LAVELLE Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three
Production Design sponsored by Microsoft
HELEN SCOTT Small Axe -Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
JOEL COLLINS His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf/BBC One
MATT GANT, MEGAN BOSAW Gangs of London – Pulse Films, SISTER/Sky Atlantic
SAMANTHA HARLEY, ALEXANDRA SLADE Sex Education – Eleven/Netflix
Scripted Casting sponsored by Spotlight
GARY DAVY Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
KATE RHODES JAMES Baghdad Central – Euston Films/Channel 4
LAUREN EVANS Sex Education- Eleven Film/Netflix
SHAHEEN BAIG The Third Day – Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk Entertainment, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Sound: Factual
KATE HOPKINS, TIM OWENS, GRAHAM WILD, PAUL ACKERMAN, TOM MERCER Earth at Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
NICK FRY, STEVE SPEED, JAMES EVANS, HUGH DWAN Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Box to Box Films/Netflix
RICHARD KONDAL, ALEX OUTHWAITE, ADRIAN SANDU Hitsville: The Making of Motown – Fulwell 73, Universal Music Group/Sky Documentaries
SOUND TEAM Springwatch 2020 – BBC Studios Natural History Unit/BBC Two
Sound: Fiction
JON THOMAS, GARETH BULL, JAMES RIDGWAY, DILLON BENNETT, EILAM HOFFMAN His Dark Materials (episode 7) – Bad Wolf/BBC One
NIALL O’SULLIVAN, STEVE FANAGAN, NIALL BRADY Normal People – Element Pictures/BBC Three
PAUL COTTERELL, JAMES HARRISON, RONALD BAILEY Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
BEN TURNER, REECE EWING, CHRIS REYNOLDS, ASA SHOUL, FRAMESTORE, UNTOLD STUDIOS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
MICHAEL ILLINGWORTH, OLIVER MILBURN, DANNY HARGREAVES, OLIVER OGNEUX, LAURA USAITE, PEDROM DADGOSTAR War of the Worlds – Urban Myth Films/FOX
MILK VISUAL EFFECTS, DNEG TV, FREEFOLK, GOODBYE KANSAS STUDIOS, GREG FISHER, DAVE HOUGHTON Cursed – Netflix/Netflix
RUSSELL DODGSON, JAMES WHITLAM, JEAN-CLEMENT SORET, ROBERT HARRINGTON, DAN MAY, BRIAN FISHER His Dark Materials – Bad Wolf/BBC One
Titles & Graphic Identity
MATT CURTIS Devs – FX and FX Productions/BBC Two
NIC BENNS, MIKI KATO Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – A RAW and Brillstein Entertainment Partners Production/Netflix
PETER ANDERSON STUDIO Dracula – Hartswood Films/BBC One
PETER ANDERSON STUDIO Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse – Hartswood Films/Sky One
Writer: Comedy
CHARLIE BROOKER Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – Broke & Bones, Endemol Shine Group/BBC Two
DAISY MAY COOPER, CHARLIE COOPER This Country – BBC Studios/BBC Three
SOPHIE WILLAN Alma’s Not Normal – Expectation Entertainment/BBC Two
WRITING TEAM Ghosts – Monumental Television/BBC One
Writer: Drama
ALASTAIR SIDDONS, STEVE MCQUEEN Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One
LUCY KIRKWOOD Adult Material – Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4
LUCY PREBBLE I Hate Suzie – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic
MICHAELA COEL I May Destroy You – Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One
