BAFTA Suspends Actor & Producer Noel Clarke After Misconduct Allegations

BAFTA has suspended UK film and TV actor, director and producer Noel Clarke following a bombshell expose in the Guardian which contains allegations of inappropriate behaviour from more than 20 women. Clarke’s UK managers 42 have also dropped the actor, Deadline can confirm.

“In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in the Guardian this evening, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice,” BAFTA’s statement read.

The Guardian article contains both on and off-the-record testimony from numerous women who have worked with Clarke on a variety of film and TV projects, with allegations ranging from inappropriate touching to unwanted sexual images and secretly filming an actress naked during an audition. Clarke firmly denies the allegations in the article. Deadline has contacted his reps for comment.

Only two weeks ago, Clarke was the recipient of BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema award. The org confirmed that award has also been suspended. According to the Guardian investigation, BAFTA was aware of the allegations against Clarke prior to giving him the award and decided to go ahead despite the prospect of the article coming out.

The news has sent shockwaves through the Brit industry. Clarke has always been regarded as a fiery personality but he has been applauded throughout his career for his staunch commitment to furthering diversity and representation in the business. His credits range from Kidulthood to popular series Bulletproof and Doctor Who, this week he is appearing in the ITV drama Viewpoint. He co-owns the All3Media-backed production banner Unstoppable Entertainment with Jason Maza.

Those on the record in the article include Gina Powell, who worked for Clarke as a producer for three years, and the actress Jahannah James, who appeared in the film Brotherhood, which Clarke directed and starred in.

In a statement to the Guardian, Clarke said, “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”