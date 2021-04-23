BAFTA Restructures Senior Management Team, C4 PR Exec Donna Mathews Joins

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced a restructure to its senior management team.

Emma Baehr, Tim Hunter, Louise Robertson and Tim Yates have been elevated to Executive Directors. Donna Mathews is appointed to the newly formed role Executive Director of PR & Communications.

The executive team will report into BAFTA’s Chief Executive Amanda Berry OBE & Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of BAFTA Enterprises, Kevin Price.

The new senior management team is:

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content (formerly Director of Awards & Membership at BAFTA)

Tim Hunter, Executive Director of Learning, Inclusion Policy & Membership (formerly Director of Learning & New Talent at BAFTA)

Donna Mathews, Executive Director of PR & Communications (formerly Head of PR, Content and Programmes at Channel 4)

Louise Roberston, Executive Director of Partnerships & Fundraising (formerly Director of Partnerships at BAFTA)

Tim Yates, Executive Director of Finance & Information (formerly Director of Finance at BAFTA)

BAFTA says the new structure is a bid to provide clearer delineation between the governance and strategy of BAFTA the charity and BAFTA’s commercial enterprises. Chief Executive, Amanda Berry OBE, leads the creative and strategic direction of BAFTA and Kevin Price is Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of BAFTA Enterprises.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: “I am hugely proud that BAFTA brings great people together to do extraordinary work, celebrating excellence and ensuring the next generation of talent are discovered and supported. I am delighted to confirm Donna’s appointment which completes our new Executive team. We can now move forward to deliver our ambitious strategy and vision for the coming years to grow and develop our work, reaching more people than ever before. The new team will bring their breadth of experience, knowledge and creativity together to realise BAFTA’s vision for the future.”

The UK leadership team also includes: Emma Perry, Director of BAFTA Media Technology (BMT), Julian Shaw, Director of BAFTA Piccadilly and newly appointed Carys Taylor, Director of albert.

BAFTA recently completed its 2021 virtual film awards and last year finalised a lengthy review of its voting practices following concerns over a lack of diversity among nominations. The organization recently had to defend itself following complaints of racism by a participant in its diversity scheme Elevate.