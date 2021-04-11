BAFTA Film Awards: ‘Nomadland’ Scoops Best Picture, Director, Actress & Cinematography – Full Winners List

Refresh for latest…: The second part of the EE British Academy Film Awards is taking place from London’s Royal Albert Hall this evening, with all nominees appearing virtually. This follows Saturday’s BAFTA ceremony which delivered prizes in eight craft categories. Tonight’s show will unveil winners in 17 other fields while Ang Lee will accept the BAFTA Fellowship, the org’s highest honor. We’ll be updating the list below as winners are announced.
Hosts Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary are emceeing the show from the Royal Albert Hall and are being joined by a small group of presenters in person including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce. Others are appearing from Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger.
Related Story
DGA Awards: Chloé Zhao Wins Top Film Prize For 'Nomadland'; 'Queen's Gambit', 'Flight Attendant', 'Homeland' Lead TV -- The Complete List
Coming into the weekend, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Sarah Gavron’s Rocks led the nominations at seven each (Rocks on Saturday picked up the Casting Award). Nomadland tonight is up for Best Film, alongside The Father, The Mauritanian, Promising Young Woman and The Trial Of The Chicago 7. Of those, The Father and Promising Young Woman have six nominations each. Mank (a winner for Production Design last night) and Minari also scored six apiece. The Dig and The Mauritanian garnered mentions in five fields.
A notable takeaway this year has been the diversity of nominations. In a first for BAFTA, four women landed in the director category, and after all-white acting nominees last year, 16 of the 24 actors featured are from under-represented groups. There are also a number of newcomers in the bunch.
Prince William, who is president of BAFTA, was due to appear virtually this evening to deliver a speech celebrating the resilience of the film industry across the last year. However he has since been forced to cancel following the death on Friday of his grandfather, Prince Philip.
Check back for the list of winners as they are updated below:
BEST FILM
Nomadland; Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao
LEADING ACTRESS
Frances McDormand; Nomadland
LEADING ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao; Nomadland
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Bukky Bakray
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Promising Young Woman; Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
ORIGINAL SCORE
Soul; Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
DOCUMENTARY
My Octopus Teacher; Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
His House; Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya; Judas And The Black Messiah
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Promising Young Woman; Emerald Fennell
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Yuh-Jung Youn; Minari
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Nomadland; Joshua James Richards
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Another Round; Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen
EDITING
Sound Of Metal; Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Father; Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
ANIMATED FILM
Soul; Pete Docter, Dana Murray
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.