BAFTA Film Awards: ‘Nomadland’ Scoops Best Picture, Director, Actress & Cinematography – Full Winners List

Refresh for latest…: The second part of the EE British Academy Film Awards is taking place from London’s Royal Albert Hall this evening, with all nominees appearing virtually. This follows Saturday’s BAFTA ceremony which delivered prizes in eight craft categories. Tonight’s show will unveil winners in 17 other fields while Ang Lee will accept the BAFTA Fellowship, the org’s highest honor. We’ll be updating the list below as winners are announced.

Hosts Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary are emceeing the show from the Royal Albert Hall and are being joined by a small group of presenters in person including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce. Others are appearing from Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger.

Coming into the weekend, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Sarah Gavron’s Rocks led the nominations at seven each (Rocks on Saturday picked up the Casting Award). Nomadland tonight is up for Best Film, alongside The Father, The Mauritanian, Promising Young Woman and The Trial Of The Chicago 7. Of those, The Father and Promising Young Woman have six nominations each. Mank (a winner for Production Design last night) and Minari also scored six apiece. The Dig and The Mauritanian garnered mentions in five fields.

A notable takeaway this year has been the diversity of nominations. In a first for BAFTA, four women landed in the director category, and after all-white acting nominees last year, 16 of the 24 actors featured are from under-represented groups. There are also a number of newcomers in the bunch.

Prince William, who is president of BAFTA, was due to appear virtually this evening to deliver a speech celebrating the resilience of the film industry across the last year. However he has since been forced to cancel following the death on Friday of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Check back for the list of winners as they are updated below:

BEST FILM

Nomadland; Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

LEADING ACTRESS

Frances McDormand; Nomadland

LEADING ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao; Nomadland

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Bukky Bakray

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Promising Young Woman; Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

ORIGINAL SCORE

Soul; Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

DOCUMENTARY

My Octopus Teacher; Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

His House; Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya; Judas And The Black Messiah

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Promising Young Woman; Emerald Fennell

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Yuh-Jung Youn; Minari

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nomadland; Joshua James Richards

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Another Round; Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

EDITING

Sound Of Metal; Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Father; Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

ANIMATED FILM

Soul; Pete Docter, Dana Murray