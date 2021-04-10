BAFTA Film Awards Day 1: ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Rocks’, ‘Mank’ Among Craft Winners

The unconventional 74th BAFTAs held its first of two ceremonies tonight, with eight awards handed out in the craft categories, plus the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema prize. Scroll down for the list of winners. The main awards take place tomorrow (April 11).

Host Clara Amfo opened proceedings by paying tribute to the late Prince Philip, who died yesterday at the age of 99. The Duke of Edinburgh was BAFTA’s first president 60 years ago, beginning a line of Royal patronage which continues with his son Prince William, who had been scheduled to make an appearance during the awards tonight and tomorrow but has pulled out after yesterday’s news.

Rocks was the first winner this eve, with Lucy Pardee scooping the award for Casting. The UK indie movie was nominated for a leading seven BAFTAs this year, joint most with Nomadland, which is a hot favorite for the Best Film prize tomorrow.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix had a good eve following its mammoth 34 nominations, by far the leading number for a distributor this year. The streamer took home prizes including Costume Design and Hair & Make-up, which both went to Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom‘s, and Production Design, which was scooped by Mank.

Elsewhere, Tenet picked up the Special Visual Effects BAFTA, while the Sound award went to The Sound Of Metal.

Finally, Noel Clarke was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema prize, 13 years after he received the BAFTA Rising Star Award. Actor, producer and director Clarke, whose credits include the ‘Hood trilogy and the series Bulletproof, was in person at the Albert Hall to receive the award. Picking up his prize, Clarke delivered a typically heartfelt and powerful speech:

“13 years ago when I won the Rising Star Award I bounced off my chair and I popped my collar as I stood up. For years I never really understood why I did that, I couldn’t articulate it, and people have told me how arrogant it was and that I shouldn’t have done it. I always said to myself, if I ever got back on this stage, I’d apologize for it. I’m not going to do that. Recently I realized why I did it – I felt vindicated, I won something that at the time someone like me was never supposed to, something I’d been told I couldn’t.

“My journey in this business has been a battle at times. As I stand here right now, I know a lot of the work I’ve done is not BAFTA worthy, but I think this is about the journey. It’s about the times maybe it was worthy and not recognized. I stand on the shoulders of giants, I’m not here without the people before me, hopefully people see I’ve tried to illicit change in the industry. This is for the underrepresented, anyone who sits at home believing that they can achieve more. This is particularly for my young black boys and girls out there who never believe this could happen to them.

“I’m so, so thankful for this. Years ago I ended with the words ‘yes we can’, and we still can, it’s just tough, so I wanted to end this one a little bit different. Sometimes you’ll feel like it’s not achievable – it is, sometimes you’ll feel like you’re not good enough – you are, and sometimes you’ll feel like you don’t deserve it – you do.”

Also during the ceremony, Leslie Odom Jr, BAFTA nominated in the Supporting Actor field, was beamed in from the U.S. to perform his song Speak Now from One Night In Miami, while Hussain Manawer, who appears in the BAFTA nominated Mogul Mowgli, performed a poetry reading about the power of the arts encompassing this year’s nominated films.

We’ll be back tomorrow evening from 7PM BST (11AM PST) for live coverage of the main BAFTA Film Awards ceremony.

BAFTA Film Awards 2021 Day 1 (winners in bold)

CASTING:

CALM WITH HORSES Shaheen Baig

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Alexa L. Fogel

MINARI Julia Kim

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

ROCKS Lucy Pardee

COSTUME DESIGN:

AMMONITE Michael O’Connor

THE DIG Alice Babidge

EMMA. Alexandra Byrne

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM Ann Roth

MANK Trish Summerville

MAKE UP & HAIR:

THE DIG Jenny Shircore

HILLBILLY ELEGY Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

MANK Colleen LaBaff, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

PINOCCHIO Dalia Colli, Mark Coulier, Francesco Pegoretti

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

THE DIG Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

THE FATHER Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

MANK Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

NEWS OF THE WORLD David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

REBECCA Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

BRITISH SHORT FILM:

EYELASH Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman

LIZARD Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

LUCKY BREAK John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

MISS CURVY Ghada Eldemellawy

THE PRESENT Farah Nabulsi

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION:

THE FIRE NEXT TIME Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

THE SONG OF A LOST BOY Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS:

GREYHOUND Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt, Whitney Richman

THE MIDNIGHT SKY Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Max Solomon, David Watkins

MULAN Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones

TENET Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

SOUND:

GREYHOUND Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

NEWS OF THE WORLD Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

NOMADLAND Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

SOUL Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

SOUND OF METAL Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Outstanding Contribution To Cinema:

NOEL CLARKE