Kids DIY Shows ‘Backyard Blowout’ & ‘Create The Escape’ Land At Peacock

Peacock is building up its non-scripted slate.

The streamer has ordered DIY series Backyard Blowout and Create the Escape as it looks to expands its kids and family programming. Both shows are from Departure Films, the production company behind HGTV’s Beach Flip and Universal Kids’ Get Out of My Room.

Backyard Blowout is a renovation series that empowers kids to take charge of the family’s backyard to rebuild it and create a new space for the entire family. They have to balance the fun of their imaginations with the responsibility of their family’s needs. It is hosted by Waffles & Mochi’s Jonathan Kidder and design expert Sana Garner.

Create the Escape is a series that allows kids to create, design and build their very own escape rooms. With the help of design professionals, the kids will bring their escape rooms to life before challenging parents or family members to escape in an allotted time.

The series will be hosted by Angela Jaymes with the assistance of design experts Hillary Manning and Russell Ray Silva.

Both shows, which include ten half-hour episodes, are exec produced by Max Weissman, Matt Levine, Tim Robbins and Sue Seide.

“Peacock recognizes that there’s a unique and untapped opportunity in streaming to provide kids and families fun and original unscripted content that they can watch together, particularly in the DIY design and home renovation space,” said Jenny Groom, EVP, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The exciting additions of fresh, innovative and imaginative shows like Backyard Blowout and Create the Escape are just the beginning of our commitment to expanding the kids and family content offering on Peacock.”

“Kids love design and transformation, and Backyard Blowout is a fun and natural way for them to explore their creativity and give back to the whole family,” said Matt Levine, Head of Development, Departure Films. “From a pirate ship and a spy plane to haunted high school, the sets on Create the Escape are amazing, and they all come from the ideas kids dream up.”