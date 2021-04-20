Ava DuVernay’s ‘Wings Of Fire’ Animated Series Ordered At Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s animated adaptation of family fantasy books Wings of Fire is taking off at Netflix.

The streamer has greenlit ten episodes of the animated series, which comes from DuVernay and her ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Bros. Animation.

It comes a year after it emerged that the Queen Sugar creator and When They See Us was developing the project.

Wings of Fire, written by Tui T. Sutherland, will be adapted into ten 40-minute episodes. Dan Milano (Glitch Techs), Christa Starr (Mystery Science Theater 3000), Justin Ridge (Star Wars Resistance) are showrunners and exec producers with Milano and Starr adapting.

DuVernay, Tui T. Sutherland, Sam Register and Sarah Bremner also exec produce.

The series is centered around a bitter war that has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny – Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunny – embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.

Related Story Scott Rudin "Stepping Back" From Film And Streaming Projects, Pledges "Commitment To Grow And Change"

Ava DuVernay said, “Within this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community. On behalf of my colleagues Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation for this dynamic adaptation where five young dragonets fulfill their destiny and show viewers how to fulfill their own.”

Melissa Cobb Vice President, Original Animation, Netflix, said, “We couldn’t be more proud that Ava has chosen Netflix as the home for her first animated series. An epic fantasy saga full of sweep and spectacle, Wings of Fire promises to be a must-see event for the whole family.”

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added, “The Wings of Fire books have captured the imagination of millions. In Ava, Justin, Christa and Dan we have a visionary creative team that will bring that same sense of wonder and adventure from the books to life with animation and create the next great animated family series at Netflix.”

“When I started writing my own dragon series, Wings of Fire, I knew a few important things. I knew I wanted it to be a big epic fantasy with a sense of humor and kindhearted heroes. I wanted to explore questions of fate vs. free will, different ways of handling power, nature and nurture, family and empathy and friendship. And perhaps most of all, I wanted it to be a story told entirely from the dragons’ point of view,” added Tui T. Sutherland. “I am so immensely thrilled and grateful that Ava DuVernay is our Queen of Dragons, I’m pretty sure that’s the official title. Ava is someone who saves the world every day without waiting for any prophecy to tell her what to do. I hope some of my dragons grow up to be just like her.”