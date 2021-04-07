Ashley Benson To Produce & Star In Pandemic Slasher Film ‘18 & Over’

EXCLUSIVE: Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson will produce and star in 18 & Over, a pandemic-inspired slasher movie that she co-created with Jimmy Giannopolous and Diomedes Raul Bermudez. Also starring in the film are Jon Foster, Jake Weary, Sky Ferreira, Luis Guzman, Winnie Harlow, G Eazy, Duke Nicholson, A$AP Nast, John Robinson, Paris Hilton, and Pamela Anderson.

The pic hails from Hercules film fund and Rhea Films. Giannopolous directed the indie horror from a screenplay he co-wrote with Bermudez. Plot details are scare other than it takes place when quarantine leads to a night of terror. G Eazy composed the film’s score, marking the No Limit artist’s first-ever film score.

18 & Over marks Giannopolous’ sophomore feature following his debut Brooklyn mob thriller, The Birthday Cake, which also stars Benson.

“After deciding to shoot this film in the middle of the pandemic, we wanted to make something that would be fun but still a terrifying slasher for audiences during these tough times,” said Giannopolous. “A film relevant to today’s issues of a global pandemic, reality shows, isolation, Only Fans, and obsession.”

18 & Over producers are Purpose Film’s Bermudez and Artemis Picture’s Siena Oberman, Cassius Corrigan, and Benson. Jamin O’Brien serves as executive producer. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.

Benson, who was last seen opposite Elisabeth Moss in the TIFF drama Her Smell, is repped by ICM and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.