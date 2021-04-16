Artist David Choe To Host Interview Show On FX With Hiro Murai To EP

FX is painting The Choe Show.

The network is to launch an interview show hosted by artist David Choe. All five episodes of the show will launch on Friday June 25 at 10pm and be available on Hulu the next day.

The series will see Choe paint a portrait—literally and figuratively—of his guests. From the walls of his childhood home, Choe will talk to his guests as a motivational interviewer and compassionate listener.

Choe previously hosted and filmed series for Vice including The Vice Guide to Travel and Thumbs Up! and he’s known for his work with Giant Robot as well as the fact that he was paid for painting murals on the wall of Facebook’s first office in company stock.

He has also worked on and appeared in Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian for Disney+, both on and off screen, Netflix series Ugly Delicious and LA Originals, as well as appearances on CNN’s Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown and HBO’s Vice.

The series was created by Choe and he exec produces alongside Matt Revelli and Christopher Chen, Atlanta director Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson of Super Frog Entertainment. Paco Raterta directs.

FX has previously aired interview shows such as Brand X with Russell Brand and Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell.