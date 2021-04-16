Casting Society’s Artios Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The Casting Society of America is handing out its 36th annual Artios Awards in a virtual ceremony tonight, and Deadline is updating the winners as they are announced. Check out the list below.
Big Shot actress Yvette Nicole Brown is hosting the show, which will dole out trophies in 29 categories spanning film, TV and theater.
This year’s Hoyt Bowers Award honorees are Emmy winner Robi Reed, whose credits range from the Spike Lee films Do the Right and Malcolm X to TV’s The Tuskegee Airmen and The Bobby Brown Story, and Tara Rubin, an eight-time Artios winner and 17-time nominee who specializes in live theater but also cast features including The Producers and the upcoming Here Today.
Rubin also has picked up an award tonight for casting Six, winner for Regional Theater – Musical.
Yara Shahidi will present the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award to the Actors Fund, and Gianna Butler (Grown-ish) and Michael Rios (The Flight Attendant) are set to receive Associate Spotlight Awards.
Founded in 1982, the Casting Society of America has nearly 1,000 members spanning six continents.
Here are winners announced so far at the CSA’s 36th Artios Awards, followed by the list of nominees in the TBA film categories:
WINNERS:
THEATRE
THEATRE TOURS
THE BAND’S VISIT
Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
PRIDE PLAYS
James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis
LOS ANGELES THEATRE
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Ryan Bernard Tymensky
REGIONAL THEATRE – MUSICAL
SIX
Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
REGIONAL THEATRE – PLAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau
NEW YORK THEATRE – MUSICAL
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jim Carnahan
NEW YORK THEATRE – PLAY
ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS
Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, PLAY
A SOLDIER’S PLAY
Jim Carnahan
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris (Associate)
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – PLAY
SLAVE PLAY
Taylor WIlliams
FILM NOMINEES:
ANIMATION
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE
Christi Soper Hilt
ONWARD
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
SOUL
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
TROLLS WORLD TOUR
Christi Soper Hilt
BIG BUDGET – COMEDY
BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
Nancy Bishop
ENOLA HOLMES
Jina Jay
THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND
Gayle Keller, David Rubin, Allison Kirschner (Associate)
THE PROM
Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)
ON THE ROCKS
Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels
BIG BUDGET – DRAMA
DA 5 BLOODS
Kim Coleman, Juliette Menager (Location Casting)
HILLBILLY ELEGY
Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate)
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Alexa L. Fogel, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Elizabeth Berra (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)
MULAN
Debra Zane, PoPing AuYeung (Chinese Casting Consultant), Dylan Jury (Associate)
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting) Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY
THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION
Jessica Daniels
AMMONITE
Fiona Weir
FRENCH EXIT
Nicole Arbusto, Lucie Robitaille (Location Casting)
HAPPIEST SEASON
Rich Delia, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)
LET THEM ALL TALK
Carmen Cuba
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
Sarah Crowe
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA
THE DIG
Lucy Bevan
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Avy Kaufman, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)
THE MAURITANIAN
Nina Gold, Christa Schamberger (Location Casting)
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)
PIECES OF A WOMAN
Jessica Kelly
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu
LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
ALL DAY AND A NIGHT
Kim Coleman, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), (Location Sarah Kliban (Associate)
THE ASSISTANT
Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)
HERSELF
Louise Kiely
MINARI
Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)
SOUND OF METAL
Susan Shopmaker, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Emily Fleischer (Associate)
MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
AMERICAN SKIN
Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, Kelly Knox
BLACK BEAR
Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jenn Gaw
INEZ & DOUG & KIRA
Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello Associate)
INTERNATIONAL FALLS
Matthew Lessall
MISS JUNETEENTH
Chelsea Ellis Bloch
THE SURROGATE
Erica Hart
