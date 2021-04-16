Casting Society’s Artios Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The Casting Society of America is handing out its 36th annual Artios Awards in a virtual ceremony tonight, and Deadline is updating the winners as they are announced. Check out the list below.

Big Shot actress Yvette Nicole Brown is hosting the show, which will dole out trophies in 29 categories spanning film, TV and theater.

This year’s Hoyt Bowers Award honorees are Emmy winner Robi Reed, whose credits range from the Spike Lee films Do the Right and Malcolm X to TV’s The Tuskegee Airmen and The Bobby Brown Story, and Tara Rubin, an eight-time Artios winner and 17-time nominee who specializes in live theater but also cast features including The Producers and the upcoming Here Today.

Rubin also has picked up an award tonight for casting Six, winner for Regional Theater – Musical.

Yara Shahidi will present the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award to the Actors Fund, and Gianna Butler (Grown-ish) and Michael Rios (The Flight Attendant) are set to receive Associate Spotlight Awards.

Founded in 1982, the Casting Society of America has nearly 1,000 members spanning six continents.

Here are winners announced so far at the CSA’s 36th Artios Awards, followed by the list of nominees in the TBA film categories:

WINNERS:

THEATRE

THEATRE TOURS

THE BAND’S VISIT

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

PRIDE PLAYS

James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Ryan Bernard Tymensky

REGIONAL THEATRE – MUSICAL

SIX

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

REGIONAL THEATRE – PLAY

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

NEW YORK THEATRE – MUSICAL

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Jim Carnahan

NEW YORK THEATRE – PLAY

ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS

Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, PLAY

A SOLDIER’S PLAY

Jim Carnahan

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris (Associate)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – PLAY

SLAVE PLAY

Taylor WIlliams

FILM NOMINEES:

ANIMATION

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE

Christi Soper Hilt

ONWARD

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

SOUL

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Christi Soper Hilt

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

Nancy Bishop

ENOLA HOLMES

Jina Jay

THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND

Gayle Keller, David Rubin, Allison Kirschner (Associate)

THE PROM

Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)

ON THE ROCKS

Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

DA 5 BLOODS

Kim Coleman, Juliette Menager (Location Casting)

HILLBILLY ELEGY

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate)

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Alexa L. Fogel, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Elizabeth Berra (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

MULAN

Debra Zane, PoPing AuYeung (Chinese Casting Consultant), Dylan Jury (Associate)

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting) Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION

Jessica Daniels

AMMONITE

Fiona Weir

FRENCH EXIT

Nicole Arbusto, Lucie Robitaille (Location Casting)

HAPPIEST SEASON

Rich Delia, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

LET THEM ALL TALK

Carmen Cuba

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

Sarah Crowe

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

THE DIG

Lucy Bevan

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Avy Kaufman, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

THE MAURITANIAN

Nina Gold, Christa Schamberger (Location Casting)

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

PIECES OF A WOMAN

Jessica Kelly

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

ALL DAY AND A NIGHT

Kim Coleman, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), (Location Sarah Kliban (Associate)

THE ASSISTANT

Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)

HERSELF

Louise Kiely

MINARI

Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

SOUND OF METAL

Susan Shopmaker, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Emily Fleischer (Associate)

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

AMERICAN SKIN

Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, Kelly Knox

BLACK BEAR

Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jenn Gaw

INEZ & DOUG & KIRA

Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello Associate)

INTERNATIONAL FALLS

Matthew Lessall

MISS JUNETEENTH

Chelsea Ellis Bloch

THE SURROGATE

Erica Hart