Art Directors Guild Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The 25th Annual Art Director’s Guild Awards is taking place tonight as a reimagined virtual show. Hosted by Curb Your Enthusiasm’s J.B. Smoove, the event runs from from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., PT and celebrates outstanding production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos. You can watch a livestream here. For the nominees and winners, see the list at the bottom of this post.

Ryan Murphy is receiving the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award honoring his work reflecting the highest quality of production design. The award will be presented by Matt Bomer, star of many of Murphy’s shows including Boys in the Band.

Other presenters include Jordi Molla (Jack Ryan); Nicco Annan (P-Valley); Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman); producer, writer and director Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman); Tyra Banks; Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Aasif Mandvi (Evil); Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead) and Brian Tee (Chicago Med).

Lifetime Achievement Awards are being presented to Emmy-winning production designer Stuart Wurtzel (AD), set designer Martha Johnston (SDMM), concept artist John Eaves (IMA) and scenic artist Patrick DeGreve (STG) for their legacies and contributions to their crafts.

Below are the winners — in bold — announced so far for the 25th annual Art Directors Guild Awards along with the nominees in the remaining categories.

WINNERS & NOMINEES

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES:

Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love: “Unintended Consequences”

Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier

Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Randy’s a Wrangler,” “Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers,” “Straight Outta Lagos”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

Family Reunion: “Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?”, “Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the New Pastor,” “Welcome to the Hockey Game”

Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

Will & Grace: “Accidentally on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL:

Adidas Originals: “Superstar – Change is a Team Sport”

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Apple: “Vertical Cinema”

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Camila Cabello: “My Oh My”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Harry Styles: “Falling”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: “Cardigan”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

VARIETY SPECIAL:

Black Is King

Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman

Democratic National Convention 2020

Production Designer: Bruce Rodger

Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

Production Designer: Bruce Rodger

The Oscars

Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

Yearly Departed

Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES:

Earth to Ned: “Ned: The Musical”

Production Designer: Darcy Prevost

Saturday Night Live: “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,” Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.,” “Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

The Masked Singer: “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return”

Production Designer: James Connelly

The Voice: “Live Finale Ep. 18,” “The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1,” “The Battles Premiere Ep. 6”

Production Designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss

Wheel of Fortune: “Consumer Cellular Secret Santa,” “Fabulous Food”

Production Designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson

PERIOD FEATURE FILM:

Mank

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Production Designer: Mark Ricke

Mulan

Production Designer: Grant Majo

News of the World

Production Designer: David Crank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

FANTASY FEATURE FILM:

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

Pinocchio

Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

Tenet

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

The Midnight Sky

Production Designer: Jim Bissell

Wonder Woman 1984

Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM:

Da 5 Bloods

Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Production Designer: Molly Hughes

Palm Springs

Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

Promising Young Woman

Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

The Prom

Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Production Designer: Matt Perry

Onward

Production Designer: Noah Klocek

Soul

Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

The Croods: A New Age

Production Designer: Nate Wragg

Wolfwalkers

Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES:

Lovecraft Country: “I Am”

Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

Perry Mason: “Chapter Three”

Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith

The Crown: “War”

Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

Westworld: “Parce Domine”

Production Designer: Howard Cummings

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES:

Killing Eve: “Are You from Pinner?”

Production Designer: Laurence Dorman

Ozark: “Wartime”

Production Designer: David Bomba

The Flight Attendant: “After Dark”

Production Designer: Sara K. White

The Twilight Zone: “Among the Untrodden”

Production Designer: Michael Wylie

Utopia: “Just a Fanboy”

Production Designer: Steve Arnold

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES:

Fargo

Production Designer: Warren Alan Young

Hollywood

Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

Little Fires Everywhere

Production Designer: Jessica Kende

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Production Designer: Ruth Ammo

The Queen’s Gambit

Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

HALF-HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES:

Dead to Me: “You Don’t Have to Go,” “It Had to Be You”

Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell

Emily in Paris: “Emily in Paris”

Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: “Pilot”

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

Space Force: “THE LAUNCH”

Production Designer: Susie Mancini

What We Do in the Shadows: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches”

Production Designer: Kate Bunch