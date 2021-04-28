You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cannes Marche & Fantasia Select 13 Projects For Genre-Focused Industry Event Frontières

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Arsenio Hall Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Ready To Get Busy Again As Actor

Corey Yamamoto

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenio Hall has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management, as he prepares to get busy again as an actor. BEP and ICM Partners (which also reps him for comedy touring) will help that effort.

'Coming 2 America'
Hall and Murphy in Coming 2 America Amazon Studios

His desire for a resurgence came after Hall had such a good experience re-teaming with Eddie Murphy for Coming 2 America, the sequel to the seminal 1998 comedy that bowed in March on Amazon Prime after the streamer acquired the finished film from Paramount during the pandemic. Hall is also lawyered by Del, Shaw, Moonves.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad