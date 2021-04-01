ARRAY Acquires Shantrelle P. Lewis-Directed Docu ‘In Our Mothers’ Gardens’

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing has acquired the documentary In Our Mothers’ Gardens, the feature film debut of director, curator, and author Shantrelle P. Lewis. The film is set to debut theatrically in select cities and on Netflix starting fittingly on Mother’s Day, May 6.

In Our Mothers’ Gardens celebrates the strength and resiliency of Black women and Black families through the complex, and often times humorous, relationship between mothers and daughters. The film pays homage to Black maternal ancestors while examining the immediate and critical importance of self-care, and the healing tools necessary for Black communities to thrive.

The film features a variety of interviews from #MeToo founder Tarana Burke; The Roots and Chris Rock tour manager Tina Farris; cultural critic Dr. Brittney Cooper of Rutgers University; Rev. Dr. Theresa S. Thames of Princeton University; holistic lifestyle maven Latham Thomas; photographer Adama Delphine Fawundu and NPR’s Senior Director for Programming Yolanda Sangweni.

“In Our Mothers’ Gardens is a beautiful tribute to the complex relationships between Black women connected by lineage and love,” said Tilane Jones, President of ARRAY. “Released in celebration of Mother’s Day, we are honored to present Ms. Lewis’ feature debut highlighting important bonds between daughters, mothers and grandmothers told by a dynamic group of women.”

In Our Mothers’ Gardens marks the third ARRAY Releasing title for 2021. DuVernay’s Sundance Film Festival-winning Middle of Nowhere and This Is The Life premiered earlier this year. Previous released ARRAY films include Shaz Bennett’s Alaska is a Drag; Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy; Isabel Sandoval’s Film Independent Spirit Award-

nominated Lingua Franca; Merawi Gerima’s Film Independent Spirit Award-nominated Residue; Takeshi Fukunaga’s NAACP Image Award-nominated Ainu Mosir; Stephanie Turner’s Justine; Simon Frederick’s They’ve Gotta Have Us; Numa Perrier’s Jezebel; and Phillip Youmans’ Gotham and Spirit Award-nominated,

and triple Tribeca Film Festival winner Burning Cane.

The acquisition was negotiated by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein and Lezcano on behalf of ARRAY, and Darrell D. Miller of Fox Rothschild LLP on behalf of Ms. Lewis.

