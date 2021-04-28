Armie Hammer’s Aunt Casey Hammer Set To Share Family Secrets In Docuseries From Talos Films

EXCLUSIVE: Casey Hammer, granddaughter of Armand Hammer and aunt of Armie Hammer, is set to reveal the family’s secrets in a limited documentary series.

She has signed an exclusive deal with Talos Films, the production company behind Discovery+’s Queen of Meth and Disney+’s Family Reboot, to develop a docuseries about the Hammer family.

The series will tell the definitive, inside story of the rise and fall of the notorious Hammer family, including its latest unfolding chapter. Talos is currently shopping the project to broadcasters and streamers.

It comes after Vanity Fair published an in-depth expose of the Hammer family and Armie Hammer had to step away from a number of projects including Paramount+ The Godfather series The Offer, Starz’ Watergate drama Gaslit and Lionsgate’s Jennifer Lopez feature Shotgun Wedding as a result of his own recent revelations.

Armie Hammer’s recent controversy is not the first for the family. Armie’s great-great grandfather Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter after the wife of a Russian diplomat he gave an abortion to died, and Julian, the son of Armand Hammer – a wealthy industrialist with ties to the Soviet Union who palled around with Prince Charles – killed a man inside his Los Angeles home over a gambling debt.

Casey Hammer, in her self-published 2015 book Surviving My Birthright, alleges that Julian also sexually abused her when she was a child, and that Julian was abusive to others in the family.

In the docuseries, she will reveal for the first time on camera the inside story of the Hammer family saga. She is giving access for the first time into her personal archives and new revelations providing a compelling, first-hand account into the Hammer family’s rise and fall and her own descent and escape from the darkness. The series will also feature accounts from other survivors who have recently come forward.

Casey Hammer, who is estranged from most of her family and works as a kitchen designer at a San Diego Home Depot, said, “As a survivor I want to help empower others to speak up and know that they are heard.”

“The Hammer family history is like Succession on steroids. A dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild,” added Talos Films co-founders Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs. “Now, for the first time, Casey Hammer will tell not just her story, but the definitive family history, leaving no stone unturned. With new unfolding revelations and present-day consequences, this mini-series will provide audiences with a riveting journey into a family where reputation is everything and where things are never how they appear.”