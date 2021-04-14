‘Arlington Road’ TV Series Inspired By Movie In Works At Paramount+ From Mark Pellington & Seth Fisher

EXCLUSIVE: The movie Arlington Road is eying a return as a TV series inspired by the 1999 neo-noir thriller. Paramount+ is in early stages of development on the project, from the film’s director Mark Pellington.

The Alienist co-executive producer Seth Fisher is writing the TV series adaptation. CBS Studios and Village Roadshow Television are co-producing.

Pellington, who is set to direct the potential series, executive produces with Fisher.

The 1999 paranoid thriller movie stars Jeff Bridges, Tim Robbins, Joan Cusack and Hope Davis. Ehren Kruger wrote the script, which won the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Nicholl Fellowship in 1996. The film tells the story of a widowed George Washington University professor who suspects his new neighbors are involved in terrorism and becomes obsessed with foiling their plot. Watch a trailer below.

In addition to Arlington Road, Fisher has a high-profile series in the works at UCP: Fisher and Seth MacFarlane are writing and executive producing The Winds of War (working title), a limited series based on Herman Wouk’s The Winds of War and War and Remembrance. He is repped by CAA, Aperture Entertainment and Gang Tyre Ramer.

Pellington, whose TV directing credits include directing and executive producing NBC’s Blindspot, including the pilot, is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.