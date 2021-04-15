‘Aquaman 2’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Pilou Asbaek Joins Jason Momoa In Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: With production gearing up, Warner Bros., DC Entertainment and James Wan have found Jason Momoa his first new co-star for highly-anticipated sequel to the global hit Aquaman. Sources tell Deadline Pilou Asbaek, best known for his role as the villainous Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, is in talks to join Aquaman 2 opposite Momoa who is set to return in the title role.

Warner Bros. had no comment.

Wan is returning to direct and produce alongside Peter Safran. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is penning the script. Plot is unknown at this time and it is unknown who Asbaek would be playing in the film.

The original was a massive hit for the studio, grossing more than $1.14 billion at the worldwide box office and the sequel has been a high priority for the studio. The film is set to bow on Dec. 16, 2022.

Asbaek’s star has been on the rise after his scene-stealing performance as Greyjoy from the moment he appeared in the sixth season of the hit show. On the film side Asbaek has been busy, with credits that include Overlord, Run Sweetheart Run and most recently the Netflix pic Over the Wire. He can be seen next opposite Sylvester Stallone in MGM’s Samaritan. He is repped by UTA, Art Management and Untitled Entertainment.