Apple TV+ Launches Non-Fiction Podcast ‘The Line’ To Complement Doc Series

Apple

AppleTV+ has launched a non-fiction podcast series about a controversial war crimes story ahead of the premiere of a doc series.

The streamer is launching The Line, which tells the story of U.S. Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher who was charged with committing war crimes, before ultimately being acquitted on all but one count—for posing in a photo with a corpse.

The six-part audio series is hosted by Dan Taberski, host of the Missing Richard Simmons podcast. Its first two episodes launched today, April 6.

It will be followed by a four-part doc series premiering later this fall.

Both series will examine the complicated realities involved with fighting a decades-long war, stripping back the layers surrounding Gallagher’s alleged crimes.

The podcast employs exclusive investigative reporting, one-on-one interviews with Gallagher and his wife, and access to over 50 current and former special operators, giving listeners an inside understanding of the psychological toll on service members embroiled in ceaseless warfare, the secretive culture of the military’s most elite special operations units, and the struggle for justice in the fog of war.

It marks Apple’s latest move into original podcasts – despite being the biggest audio platform the company previously shied away from originals.

The Line podcast series is produced by Jigsaw Production and executive produced by Brad Hebert, Richard Perello, Stacey Offman, Joey Marra and Alex Gibney, in addition to Taberski. Lizzie Jacobs serves as producer.

The documentary series is also produced by Jigsaw and is directed by Jeffrey Zimbalist and executive produced by Gibney, Hebert, Perello and Offman, alongside Michael Zimbalist and Jeffrey Zimbalist from All Rise Films, with Doug Shultz as producer, and Whitney Johnson.

Listen here.

