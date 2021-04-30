Apple Picks Up eOne Feature Musical ‘Come From Away’

The upcoming filmed production of Tony-winning Broadway musical Come From Away is headed to Apple Original Films. eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, is producing and financing the live filming. A release is planned for later this year on AppleTV+.

The Christopher Ashley-directed pic tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

The production will take place this May in New York City and feature cast members from the Broadway production, employing over 200 people including members of the musical’s crew, staff and creative teams. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Ashley received the Tony Award for his direction of the Broadway musical, with choreography by Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. Original book, music and lyrics were written by Tony nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who will also serve as EPs alongside RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett. Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon are also producing alongside the original stage producers, Junkyard Dog Productions, as well as Mark Gordon. Brittany Hapner will serve as a co-producer. Laurel Thomson will serve as EP for eOne. Alchemy Production group will provide stage production and general management. RadicalMedia (Hamilton, David Byrne’s American Utopia) will film the production.

Other awards won by Come From Away include four Olivier Awards (London), one of which was Best Musical, five Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including Outstanding New Broadway Musical and three Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including Outstanding Musical. In sum, Come From Away counted seven 2017 Tony noms, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jenn Colella.

Before Covid shut everything down, Come From Away productions included New York, Toronto, Melbourne, London and a North American Tour.

Increasingly, streamers are getting into the Broadway feature production sphere. Disney+ anecdotally has claimed that its filmed Hamilton was a huge hit for them over July 4th 2020; Netflix had Ryan Murphy’s feature adaptation of The Prom which was nominated for two Golden Globes and yesterday we first told you about the streamer’s cast for their feature take of 13: The Musical.