Apple Original Films And Skydance Animation Release First Image, Details From Short ‘Blush’

The first image from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation’s Blush, has been released. The short film is the first, as part of an expansive multi-year partnership between the two studios.

The film follows a stranded horticulturist-astronaut’s struggle for survival after he crash lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When an ethereal visitor arrives, the once-lone traveler discovers the joy in building a new life and realizes the universe has delivered astonishing salvation.

The inaugural Apple/Skydance short film is written and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Mateo. Mateo developed the movie alongside the Skydance Animation team and the film is produced by Heather Schmidt Feng Yanu and executive produced by John Lasseter. Blush joins other Apple/Skydance features that include Luck and Spellbound and the animated series The Search for WondLa, with several more feature films and television series to be announced over the term of the pact.

The film follows Apple’s recent Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature for Wolfwalkers, the latest film from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore and director Ross Stewart.