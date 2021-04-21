Apple Original Films Sets Companion Docs ‘Number One On The Call Sheet’ With Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart And Datari Turner Producing

Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood celebrates Black achievement in the film industry and what it takes for Black women actors to find success in Hollywood. The film is executive produced by Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett and Academy Award winner Halle Berry, and directed by Shola Lynch and explores and highlights the groundbreaking work of Black women actors of the past who paved the way for Bassett, Berry and so many more.

The second film, Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, will be directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin and will celebrate Black achievement in the film industry and what it takes for Black male actors to find success in Hollywood, featuring the stories and experiences of Black male actors of the past who paved the way for Foxx, Hart and more.

Number One on the Call Sheet is produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan. Hart produces through his HartBeat Productions and Dan Cogan produces through Story Syndicate. Reginald Hudlin and Bryan Smiley will serve as executive producers across both films.

The new films will debut globally on Apple TV+ alongside award-winning Apple Original documentaries and films including Boys State, which won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated Beastie Boys Story.