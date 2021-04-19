Apple Orders Bilingual Drama Series ‘Now And Then’ From ‘Cable Girls’ Team; Gideon Raff To Direct & EP

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has given a series order for Now and Then, a drama that will be shot in Spanish and English. The thriller hails from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira, the team behind the Spanish series Velvet, Cable Girls and Gran Hotel. Gideon Raff (The Spy, Homeland) will executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

Set in Miami with an all-Hispanic cast, Now and Then explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

The series will be written by Neira and Campos with their team. Campos and Fernández-Valdés will serve as showrunners. Bambú Producciones will produce for Apple TV+.

Neira and Campos created Spanish series Gran Hotel, which was adapted by ABC as Grand Hotel; Cable Girls, which is distributed by Netflix; and Velvet. Fernández-Valdés worked with the duo on all three series, produced by Bambú. Campos and Fernández-Valdés executive produced the three Spanish shows, as well as ABC’s Grand Hotel.

This is the second bilingual English/English series Apple TV+ has ordered, joining Acapulco, a half-hour comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez inspired by the movie How To Be a Latin Lover. The streamer also has upcoming English-language action-thriller series Echo 3, which is set in South America, and projects under an overall TV deal with Alfonso Cuarón.

Raff created the Israeli series Prisoners of War and executive produced its American adaptation, Showtime’s Emmy-winning Homeland. He recently created, executive produced and directed the Netflix limited series The Spy starring Sacha Baron Cohen. He is repped by Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Entertainment Group.