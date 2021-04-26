Anthony Hopkins Posts Video Reaction To Surprise Best Actor Oscar Win, Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in his first reaction to his success at the Academy Awards last night, where the actor picked up his second Oscar and first since his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in 1992 pic The Silence Of The Lambs.

The Father star spoke in a video posted to his Instagram page (watch below) from his homeland of Wales, where he presumably woke up to discover the news of his unexpected win in the Best Actor category. Hopkins was a no-show at the in-person / virtual hybrid ceremony, not even making a video appearance as his triumph closed the evening thanks to an unusual running order.

Earlier this AM, Hopkins called The Father director Florian Zeller while the latter was appearing on BBC Radio 4 to discuss the film’s success. The director took home Best Adapted Screenplay for the script he co-penned with Christopher Hampton.

The 83-year-old Hopkins became the oldest ever Best Actor Oscar winner last night, surpassing Christopher Plummer who was 82 when he won for Beginners in 2011.

In his Instagram post, he also thanked Sony Pictures Classics, Florian Zeller, UTA, Jeremy Barber, Christine Crais, Mitch Smelkinson, Juan Miguel Arias, Tara Arroyave, my wife and family.

“Here I am in my homeland in Wales. At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award, I really didn’t,” Hopkins said in the vid. “I’m very grateful to the Academy – thank you.”

“I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. Again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, I feel very privileged and honored, thank you,” he added.

Watch the post here: