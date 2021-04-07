Anthony Hopkins, Camille Rowe, Madeline Brewer & More Starring In Indie Drama ‘Where Are You’

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Hopkins, off the back of securing his sixth Oscar nomination for The Father, is leading the cast of indie drama Where Are You, starring alongside model and actor Camille Rowe, Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale), Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), Mickey Sumner (Snowpiercer), and Ray Nicholson (Promising Young Woman).

Pic is co-directed by Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti from a screenplay by Amicis, Spinotti and Matt Handy. The film centers on a photographer experiencing an artistic decline who begins taking his aggressions out on his artist girlfriend. When she cryptically disappears, he enters his subconscious, descending down a spiral of mystery and madness on his search for her, as well as himself.

Marcella and Dante Spinotti (two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer of L.A. Confidential and The Insider) produced the film alongside Carte Blanche’s Kyle Stroud (In Full Bloom) and Rocco Bovo. Heather Kritzer also produced, with Markus Bishop-Hill and Stephanie Rennie serving as executive producers.

Also in the cast are Melora Walters (Magnolia), Brad Greenquist (Ali), Rita Taggart (Mulholland Dr.), and Georgian-American actor Irakli Kvirikadze. Spinotti also lensed the movie. Crew included four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Chicago). The pic shot under-the-radar and is now in post-production ahead of going to market.

Anthony Hopkins is repped by UTA. Camille Rowe is repped by CAA and Management 360. Madeline Brewer is repped by CAA and Inphenate. Angela Sarafyan is repped by Innovative Artists and Management 360. Mickey Sumner is repped by UTA and Barking Dog Entertainment. Ray Nicholson is repped by Sugar23.