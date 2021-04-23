Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Majority Of UK Screen Biz From ‘Privileged’ Families; BFI Player Classics U.S. Launch; Keshet & Key Talent Adapt ‘The Blind’; Sky’s ‘Devils’ S2 Underway – Global Briefs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Vin Diesel & Director F. Gary Gray Flex Action-Comedy 'Muscle' For STXfilms
Read the full story

Focus Features Sets Summer Release For ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’

Focus Features

Focus Features will release Oscar winner Morgan Neville’s Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain in U.S. and Canada on Friday, July 16.

The documentary, which is making its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11, follows the late storyteller, explorer, and chef Bourdain.

Neville directed 20 Feet from Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? He won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar in 2014 for 20 Feet From Stardom. Won’t You Be My Neighbor, from Focus, was a domestic B.O. smash in summer of 2018 grossing close to $23M.

Following the docu’s theatrical release, the pic will premiere on CNN and stream via HBO Max. CNN Films and HBO Max executive produced the film. Neville and Caitrin Rogers are producers of the film under Neville’s Tremolo Productions.

It’s shaping up to be a good summer for docus: Searchlight has their highly anticipated Sundance pick-up Summer of Soul on July 2.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad