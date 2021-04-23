Focus Features Sets Summer Release For ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’

Focus Features will release Oscar winner Morgan Neville’s Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain in U.S. and Canada on Friday, July 16.

The documentary, which is making its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11, follows the late storyteller, explorer, and chef Bourdain.

Neville directed 20 Feet from Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? He won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar in 2014 for 20 Feet From Stardom. Won’t You Be My Neighbor, from Focus, was a domestic B.O. smash in summer of 2018 grossing close to $23M.

Following the docu’s theatrical release, the pic will premiere on CNN and stream via HBO Max. CNN Films and HBO Max executive produced the film. Neville and Caitrin Rogers are producers of the film under Neville’s Tremolo Productions.

It’s shaping up to be a good summer for docus: Searchlight has their highly anticipated Sundance pick-up Summer of Soul on July 2.