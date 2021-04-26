Anonymous Content Signs ‘Supernova’ Director Harry Macqueen

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Macqueen, writer-director of the critically acclaimed film Supernova starring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth, has signed with Anonymous Content.

Released in January 2021 by Bleecker Street Films and Studio Canal, Macqueen’s second film Supernova recently was longlisted for the 2021 BAFTAs for Outstanding British Film and Best Supporting Actor. It was selected as one of only 12 films to physically screen at the BFI London Film Festival in 2020 and debuted to tremendous critical praise when it first premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival that same year.

Hinterland Macqueen’s debut film as a writer-director was made for £10,000 was release in 2015 to critical acclaim. The film received ‘Best British Debut’ at Raindance Film Festival and ‘Best Debut Film’ at the Beijing International Film Festival.

Macqueen, also an actor, started his career in entertainment as an actor, playing John Willard in Richard Linklater’s Me And Orson Welles and Jed Quinn in the hit show EastEnders.

Macqueen is also represented by Ian Benson and Nicola Biltoo at The Agency in the UK.