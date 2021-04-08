Annie Gonzalez, Newcomer Sofia Capanna Join ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Bucktown’

Gentefied‘s Annie Gonzalez and newcomer Sofia Capanna are set as series regulars opposite Shannon Woodward, Jane Lynch and Nicole Richie in ABC comedy pilot Bucktown, from The Conners‘ Emily Wilson, Tom Werner and Sara Gilbert and ABC Signature.

Written by Wilson and directed by Betsy Thomas, Bucktown centers on Amy (Woodward), who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighborhood where she grew up.

Gonzalez will play Jessie, Amy’s opinionated best friend who works beside her as an assistant at the ad agency.

Capanna is Jodeci, Amy’s quirky, off-beat seventh-grade niece. She’s had a few knocks in life, but that hasn’t dimmed her optimism.

Erik Griffin also stars.

Wilson executive produces with Werner, Gilbert, Thomas, Marc Provissiero (Pen15) — principal at management firm Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment — and Mandy Summers. ABC Signature is the studio.

Gonzalez can currently be seen as Lidia on the hit Netflix series Gentefied. Other recent credits include Starz’s Vida, Showtime’s Shameless and Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt. She’s repped by Principal Entertainment and Smith/Hervey Grimes Talent Agency.

Capanna is making her acting debut in Bucktown. She’s repped by Principal Entertainment LA.