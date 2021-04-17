Annie Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The 48th annual Annie Awards ceremony is underway, and Deadline is updating the winners live as they are announced. Check out the livestream here and winners list below.
Two very different toon features come into the ASIFA-Hollywood virtual ceremony tied with 10 nominations apiece. Disney/Pixar’s Soul and Apple Original Films/Gkids’ Wolfwalkers will face off against each other in eight of those races, with the former vying for Best Feature but the latter in the Indie Feature hunt.
Soul has taken a 3-2 lead on Wolfwalkers now. It’s on.
The Pete Docter-directed Soul has been the darling of guild awards this season, winning animation prizes from the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and PGA, among others, but Wolfwalkers — a “relatively small European movie,” as the filmmakers described it — has held its own by winning more than a dozen awards from critics groups and from the likes of AFI Fest and National Board of Review.
Related Story
Annie Awards Nominations: 'Soul' & 'Wolfwalkers' Lead Field For Animation Prizes
Tonight, Soul will battle for Best Feature against another Pixar pic — Onward, which comes in with seven noms — along with Netflix’s The Willoughbys and a pair of DreamWorks Animation sequels: The Croods: A New Age and Trolls World Tour. Wolfwalkers, meanwhile, will battle A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Calamity Jane, On-Gaku: Our Sound and Ride Your Wave for Indie Feature.
The Big Two also are up for the Animated Feature Oscar next weekend. Since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 13 of the 19 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and six of the past nine – went on to claim Oscar gold. But last year was an anomaly as Netflix’s Klaus all but swept the Annies, beating out eventual Oscar winner, Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4.
Hilda has become the first double winner of the night on the TV side, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Amphibia also scoring an Annie.
In all, trophies will be handed out tonight in 36 categories spanning film, TV and video games — ranging from production design, character animation and effects animation to storyboarding, writing, music, editing and voice acting. Entries submitted for consideration were from productions that originally aired, were exhibited in an animation festival or commercially released between January 1 and December 31, 2020.
Here are the winners announced so far for ASIFA-Hollywood’s 48th annual Annie Awards:
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Hilda
Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
John McKinnon
BEST EFFECTS FOR FEATURE
Soul
Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller
BEST EFFECTS FOR TV/MEDIA
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: Dreamworks Animation and CGCG Inc.
Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang, Chris Wombold, Kyle Goertz, Kathy D. Tran
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Michal Makarewicz
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Hilda
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
David Laliberté
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
The Mandalorian
Production Company: Lucasfilm
FX Production Company: Image Engine
Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
Insomniac Games
Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine Productions for Apple/GKIDS
Federico Pirovano
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Amphibia
Episode: The Shut-In! Disney TV Animation Joe Sparrow
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Episode: Victory and Death Lucasfilm Animation
Kevin Kiner
BEST SPONSORED
There’s a Monster in My Kitchen
Cartoon Saloon, Mother
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
The Snail and the Whale
Magic Light Pictures
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon/Melusine Productions for Apple/GKIDS
María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Shooom’s Odyssey Picolo Pictures Julien Bisaro
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Souvenir Souvenir
Blast Production
BEST STUDENT FILM
La Bestia
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
Student directors: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.