Annie Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The 48th annual Annie Awards ceremony is underway, and Deadline is updating the winners live as they are announced. Check out the livestream here and winners list below.

Two very different toon features come into the ASIFA-Hollywood virtual ceremony tied with 10 nominations apiece. Disney/Pixar’s Soul and Apple Original Films/Gkids’ Wolfwalkers will face off against each other in eight of those races, with the former vying for Best Feature but the latter in the Indie Feature hunt.

Soul has taken a 3-2 lead on Wolfwalkers now. It’s on.

The Pete Docter-directed Soul has been the darling of guild awards this season, winning animation prizes from the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and PGA, among others, but Wolfwalkers — a “relatively small European movie,” as the filmmakers described it — has held its own by winning more than a dozen awards from critics groups and from the likes of AFI Fest and National Board of Review.

Tonight, Soul will battle for Best Feature against another Pixar pic — Onward, which comes in with seven noms — along with Netflix’s The Willoughbys and a pair of DreamWorks Animation sequels: The Croods: A New Age and Trolls World Tour. Wolfwalkers, meanwhile, will battle A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Calamity Jane, On-Gaku: Our Sound and Ride Your Wave for Indie Feature.

The Big Two also are up for the Animated Feature Oscar next weekend. Since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 13 of the 19 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and six of the past nine – went on to claim Oscar gold. But last year was an anomaly as Netflix’s Klaus all but swept the Annies, beating out eventual Oscar winner, Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4.

Hilda has become the first double winner of the night on the TV side, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Amphibia also scoring an Annie.

In all, trophies will be handed out tonight in 36 categories spanning film, TV and video games — ranging from production design, character animation and effects animation to storyboarding, writing, music, editing and voice acting. Entries submitted for consideration were from productions that originally aired, were exhibited in an animation festival or commercially released between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

Here are the winners announced so far for ASIFA-Hollywood’s 48th annual Annie Awards:

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

John McKinnon

BEST EFFECTS FOR FEATURE

Soul

Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller

BEST EFFECTS FOR TV/MEDIA

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: Dreamworks Animation and CGCG Inc.

Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang, Chris Wombold, Kyle Goertz, Kathy D. Tran

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Michal Makarewicz

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Hilda

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

David Laliberté

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

The Mandalorian

Production Company: Lucasfilm

FX Production Company: Image Engine

Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Insomniac Games

Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine Productions for Apple/GKIDS

Federico Pirovano

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Amphibia

Episode: The Shut-In! Disney TV Animation Joe Sparrow

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: Victory and Death Lucasfilm Animation

Kevin Kiner

BEST SPONSORED

There’s a Monster in My Kitchen

Cartoon Saloon, Mother

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

The Snail and the Whale

Magic Light Pictures

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Wolfwalkers

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine Productions for Apple/GKIDS

María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Shooom’s Odyssey Picolo Pictures Julien Bisaro

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Souvenir Souvenir

Blast Production

BEST STUDENT FILM

La Bestia

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

Student directors: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt