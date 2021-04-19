Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’ Starring Marion Cotillard & Adam Driver To Open Cannes Film Festival

Annette, the new movie from Leos Carax and his first in the English language, has been set as the opening night for the 74th Cannes Film Festival. It will have its world premiere In Competition after the opening ceremony.

The musical stars Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver and Simon Helberg. Set in contemporary Los Angeles, Annette tells the story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives. Pic also features an original soundtrack composed by Sparks.

It will arrive in Cannes nine years after Carax’s Holy Motors premiered at the French festival to acclaim.

Related Story Mari Törőcsik Dies: Hungarian Actor & Cannes Prize Winner Was 85

Annette was widely thought to have been ready for the 2020 edition of Cannes, but numerous high-profile titles were held back to have their physical premieres on the Riviera after last year was forced to go virtual. That will now take place on July 6, though what kind of audience will be present is yet to be known with the pandemic situation rolling on.

As things stand, Cannes continues to be bullish with its plans to host a physical festival and market on its new dates, July 6-17. As Deadline has reported, a separate virtual market will be held earlier in June, concurrent with an event put on by the major sales companies.

“Mindful of the evolution of the public health situation in Europe and across the world, and the reopening of cultural venues mid-May, The Festival de Cannes continues with confidence and determination the planning of its next edition,” the fest said in a statement today. It also confirmed the rest of the official selection will be unveiled at the end of May.

Annette is produced by Charles Gillibert with Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu and Driver. UGC will release in French theaters simultaneously with the Cannes premiere on July 6. Amazon has U.S. rights and Kinology is handling sales for the rest of the world.

“Every Leos Carax film is an event. And this one delivers on its promises. Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year,” said Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes.

“We couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful reunion with cinema and the silver screen, in the Palais des Festivals where films come to assert their splendor”, added Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate. “Carax’s cinema is an expression of these powerful gestures, these mysterious alchemies that makes the secret of cinema’s modernity and eternity.”