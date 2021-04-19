AnnaSophia Robb & Emory Cohen Set For Netflix Thriller ‘Rebel Ridge’

EXCLUSIVE: AnnaSophia Robb and Emory Cohen are the latest to join the cast of Rebel Ridge, Netflix’s high-velocity thriller from writer and director Jeremy Saulnier. They join previously announced stars John Boyega, Don Johnson, James Badge Dale, Zsane Jhe and James Cromwell.

The pic explores systemic American injustice in the context of action, suspense and black humor. Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino and Saulnier are producing the project, with Macon Blair and Louise Lovegrove serving as executive producers.

Robb recently appeared in miniseries The Act and Little Fires Everywhere, both on Hulu. She’ll next co-star in the Peacock limited series Dr. Death, as well as in Eytan Rockaway’s Meyer Lansky biopic Lansky. Robb is repped by CAA, Untitled and Schreck Rose.

Cohen, whose credits include The Place Beyond the Pines and Netflix’s The OA, will soon be seen in the dark comedy Big Gold Brick and Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou. His reps are ICM Partners, Harvest Talent Management and Jackoway Austen.