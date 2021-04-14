‘Animal Kingdom’: Jasper Polish, Darren Mann Among Four Set As Recurring For TNT Drama’s Sixth & Final Season

Jasper Polish (Force of Nature), Darren Mann (Fortunate Son), Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire) and Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew) will join the Animal Kingdom cast in recurring roles for the TNT drama’s sixth and final season.

Animal Kingdom, which features Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez and Jon Beavers, will return for its fifth season this summer. In Season 5, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson, whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

Season 6 of the TNT series is currently in production.

Polish will play Julia who is beautiful, intelligent, and edgy. Although she’s an excellent student, she’s also the type of chick who sells tabs of LSD because she thinks it’s cool. She’s torn between loving and hating her mother, Smurf.

Polish acted in Force of Nature, which featured Mel Gibson, and Axis Sally with Al Pacino. She also appeared in Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish’s Western drama series Bring on the Dancing Horses. Polish’s additional credits includes Locked In and Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter. She is repped by Buchwald and Management 360.

Kevin Csolak takes on Andrew. A young Shawn Hatosy, Andrew is intense and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness. He possesses a simmering rage but also instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles with his darkest impulses. He is completely devoted to Smurf, to his best friend Baz and his twin sister Julia.

Csolak will be seen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. He performed in the original Broadway casts of Mean Girls, The Prom and West Side Story. He recurred on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and acted in Henry Alex Rubin’s Disconnect. He is repped by Buchwald.

Darren Mann will play Baz, a charismatic opportunist who will do whatever is necessary to ensure his own safety. He’s not above pitting the other kids against each other in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him more as a partner (both personally and professionally) than as her adopted son.

Mann recently acted in Embattled with Stephen Dorff. He also appeared in Giant Little Ones and Hello Destroyer. He is repped by Coronel Group, Paradigm and Webster Talent.

Stevie Lynn Jones plays Penny, an intelligent, beautiful young woman in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she’s trying to stay on the straight and narrow. She’s stuck in a loveless marriage to a Marine. She and J become close, dangerously close.

Jones appeared in Chris W. Freeman’s Evil Takes Root. Jones also recurred on The CW’s Nancy Drew, and acted in Showtime’s Shameless and IFC’s The Tribes of Palos Verdes. She is repped by Buchwald and Brave Artists Management.

Animal Kingdom, which was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco based on David Michod’s 2010 Australian feature film, is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells serves as executive producer on the series with Daniele Nathanson and Erin Jontow. Michod and Liz Watts, who produced the feature, also serve as exec producers.