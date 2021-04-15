Anika Noni Rose Joins ‘Let the Right One In’ Showtime Drama Pilot

Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power) is set as a lead opposite Demián Bichir in Let the Right One In, Showtime’s vampire drama pilot from Away creator Andrew Hinderaker, who serves as showrunner; Seith Man, who will direct; and Tomorrow Studios.

Inspired by the best-selling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation, the series revolves around Mark (Bichir) and his 12-year-old daughter, whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive.

Rose will play Naomi. Brilliant but cynical, Naomi balances life as a single mother with her career as a homicide detective. She’d do anything for her son, Isaiah, and when Isaiah befriends the girl who’s just moved in next door, Naomi’s thrilled — until she starts to suspect something’s off with their new neighbors.

Let the Right One In is described as an elevated genre drama, which is turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion. The pilot is executive produced by Hinderaker, Mann and Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. Bichir will serve as a producer on the potential series.

In addition to sharing in Grammy and SAG Award nominations for Dreamgirls, Rose, a nine-time NAACP Image Award nominee, has appeared in such recent films and TV series as Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Them and Little Fires Everywhere. On Broadway, she earned a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Caroline, or Change, and she was also nominated for A Raisin in the Sun. Rose is repped by Innovative, David Williams Management, GoodManagement and Schreck Rose Dapello.