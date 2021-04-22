Angie Harmon To Narrate ‘Cellmate Secrets’ Docuseries For Lifetime

Lifetime has greenlit Cellmate Secrets, a new six-episode docuseries that stems from last year’s hit special, Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets. Angie Harmon is set to narrate the series, which revisits some of the most infamous stories of headline grabbing criminals as part of Lifetime’s Summer of Secrets line-up.

Cellmate Secrets reveals new insights and information as former friends, guards, cellmates and lovers give first-hand accounts of their time with famed felons and defendants.

This season will reexamine the high-profile case of Casey Anthony, now nearing the 10th anniversary of when Anthony was acquitted for the murder of her daughter Caylee, as well as the story of Joyce Mitchell, the woman who aided two convicts in their escape from prison in Dannemora, NY. Cellmate Secrets will also delve into the inner lives of convicted killers Drew Peterson, Chris Watts, Susan Smith and Shayna Hubers.

Cellmate Secrets will air Fridays at 10 pm ET/PT starting June 4, following enhanced encores of Lifetime original movies centered on them including Prosecuting Casey Anthony and Drew Peterson Untouchable – both which starred Rob Lowe. Other movies include New York Prison Break: The Joyce Mitchell Story and Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

“Angie, true crime and Lifetime are a perfect fit together,” said Amy Winter, EVP, Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN. “We know our audience devoured the stories when they were playing out in headlines, but now we can go even deeper to reveal more about those infamous stories.”

Harmon is best known for her roles as Detective Jane Rizzoli on the TNT series Rizzoli & Isles, which currently airs weekdays on Lifetime, and Assistant District Attorney Abbie Carmichael on Emmy-winning drama Law & Order.

Cellmate Secrets is produced by AMS Pictures with Andy Streitfeld serving as Executive Producer, Kim Clemons Showrunner, Brad Osborne Creative Director, Allison Willoughby Producer, Amanda Metz Production Manager. Amy Winter, Brie Miranda Bryant, Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime. Mioshi Hill also serves as executive producer.