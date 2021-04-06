Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Chloe Bridges & Kerri Kenney Join ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Maggie’; Natalia Anderson To Direct

EXCLUSIVE UPDATED: Superstore‘s Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), Chloe Bridges (The Carrie Diaries) and Kerri Kenney (Reno 911) are set as series regulars opposite Rebecca Rittenhouse in ABC comedy pilot Maggie, based on Tim Curcio’s short film. The project hails from Family Guy and Life in Pieces writer Maggie Mull, daughter of Clue actor Martin Mull, and Life in Pieces creator Justin Adler. 20th Television produces. Additionally, Natalia Anderson (Life in Pieces) has been tapped to direct the pilot.

In addition to Rittenhouse, Cabral, Bridges and Kenney join previously announced series regulars David Del Rio, Chris Elliott, Ray Ford and Leonardo Nam.

Written by Mull and Adler and directed by Anderson, the single-camera comedy follows a young woman (Rittenhouse) who tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone’s future, but her present is a mess.

Sakura plays Louise, Maggie’s best friend since childhood. She is funny, single and ready to mingle, all the time. But make no mistake, Louise gets knocked down repeatedly and somehow she will always get right back up with an even better attitude, full of hope and belief that her life is going to somehow work out.

Cabral will play Amy, Ben’s (Del Rio) older sister. She’s basically the world’s most uptight hippie. A vegan baker who is all about ethical living and sustainable cooking, Amy’s found herself more caught up in the social media pressures of being a food Instagram star promoting that idea than actually helping the world.

Bridges will portray Jessie, Ben’s (Del Rio) girlfriend and Maggie’s (Rittenhouse) neighbor in the duplex. She’s friendly without seeming inauthentic, full of natural kindness and warmth.

Kenney is Maria, Maggie’s (Rittenhouse) mother, the kind of person who constantly tells people, “Don’t worry about me, I’m easy!” but neither statement is true. Maria has a strong preoccupation with her daughter’s life, and specifically her love life. She can present as “too involved,” but that ultimately is born out of love and concern for her gifted only child.

Mull and Adler executive produce with Free Solo producer Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton.

Sakura starred as Cheyenne in hit comedy Superstore, which just finished its 6-year run on NBC. Other credits include a major recurring arc the Showtime series Shameless, as well as features Project X, Man Up and Teenage Cocktail, which premiered at SXSW in 2016. She is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Gersh and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Cabral’s credits include the series regular role of Colleen on the CBS’ comedy series Life In Pieces, the female lead on the Fox comedy series Enlisted, co-starring in the Amazon animated series Undone, co-starring in the indie film Band Aid, and recurring on Grace and Frankie for Netflix. Cabral is repped by APA, Karen Forman Management and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Bridges is maybe best known for her role of Donna LaDonna in the CW’s The Carrie Diaries and her role as Sydney Driscoll in Pretty Little Liars. She most recently appeared in the recurring roles of Paloma on ABC’s Schooled, Tessa on the CW’s Charmed, and Roxy on Netflix’s Insatiable. She’s repped by APA, Bridges Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Emmy-nominated Kenney-Silver is known for her iconic role of Deputy Trudy Wiegel in Reno 911. She most recently wrapped up a recurring role on NBC’s Superstore, as well as turns on series including Miracle Workers, Big Little Lies, Santa Clarita Diet, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Love. Kenney is represented by Artists First and Gersh.

Anderson began her directing career as the producer/director on CBS’ Life In Pieces where she directed a number of episodes for the series. Her resume includes This Country (FBC), Black-ish, Single Parents (ABC), Brews Brothers (Netflix), Grown-ish (Freeform) and a number of single cam episodes for ABC and NBC. She previously spent years working with Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions, with projects including Pitch Perfect and Banks’ directorial debut, Pitch Perfect 2. She is repped by WME.