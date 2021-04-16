Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti Form Production Company Double Dream

EXCLUSIVE: The Flash and It filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti are opening the doors to their production company Double Dream.

The brother and sister team have brought on Irene Yeung as Head of Development at Double Dream. Yeung previously worked with producers Ian Bryce and Roy Lee.

The siblings have worked together for over two decades, collaborating on all of their projects, across film, TV, and the commercial arena.

Andy Muschietti directed, and Barbara Muschietti produced, the record breaking box office hits It and It: Chapter Two, the adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel. It scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a horror film in more than 30 markets with $189.7M ultimately finaling at $701.7M WW. It: Chapter Two grossed $473.1M WW taking the franchise’s combined total to $1.17 billion. It: Chapter Two posted the second-best global opening ever for a horror film with $185M and finaled at $473M WW.

Double Dream’s production slate includes The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco, and executive produced by Marianne Jenkins with Ezra Miller starring for Warner Bros. and DC Films. The movie is already in production over in London.

There’s also Attack On Titan, with Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford, also set up at Warner Bros. with Barbara Muschietti and Masi Oka producing, and Andy Muschietti attached to direct.

Other projects include Electric State, which Andy and Barbara Muschietti are producing with AGBO’s Joe and Anthony Russo, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder executive producing, and Millie Bobby Brown attached to star at Universal Pictures.

Prior to It, Andy Muschietti made his feature debut with the horror hit Mama, which Barbara Muschietti produced. Based on the short film of the same name, Andy Muschietti directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Barbara Muschietti and Neil Gross. The film, which starred Jessica Chastain and was executive produced by Guillermo del Toro, became one of the top earners of 2013 grossing $146.4M WW off a $15M production cost. Their short film Mama, which Andy Muschietti directed and Barbara Muschietti co-wrote and produced, played at numerous film festivals.

The Muschiettis are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.