Andrew Haber Dies: International Sales Veteran Was 55

Andrew Haber, a 25-year industry veteran of the international sales business, has died aged 55, according to his family.

Haber worked his entire career at Alfred Haber Distribution, the New Jersey-based company owned by his uncle Alfred Haber. He oversaw sales for the TV and film company in territories including Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber Distribution, said: “It is with deep sadness that I share with you news of the sudden passing of my nephew and beloved business associate, Andrew Haber. Andrew, a 25-year industry veteran, oversaw sales for Alfred Haber Distribution in various territories throughout the world, including Latin America, Asia and Europe. He had a large network of industry friends from all over the globe he met during the course of his travels…Andrew never met a stranger! His professionalism, kind words, magnetic smile and caring personality touched all he met, and will not be forgotten. Andrew will be sorely missed by us all.”

Alfred Haber Distribution specialises in TV format sales, especially of events and music specials, but also reality series and movies. The firm has sold foreign rights to events including The Grammy Awards, The Golden Globe Awards, The Miss Universe Pageant, The Screen Actors Guild Awards, World Poker Tour, Dead Again, Ghost Hunters, Moments Of Impact and World’s Most Amazing Videos.