Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Graham & Sindhu Vee Join ‘Matilda’ Musical

Cast has fleshed out on the upcoming Matilda musicalmusical, with Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Graham and Sindhu Vee joining the previously announced Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch.

Riseborough and Graham will play Mrs Wormwood and Mr Wormwood, Matilda’s mother and father.

Matthew Warchus is helming the film, which has been adapted by Dennis Kelly from the Tony and Olivier award-winning Matilda The Musical, based on Roald Dahl’s novel. It tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Tim Minchin wrote the music and lyrics for the stage musical.

The film is being produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Sony’s TriStar Pictures will release the film theatrically in the UK. Netflix will release the film in the rest of the world.