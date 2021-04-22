Adria Arjona Joins Andy Garcia In Warner Bros And Plan B’s ‘Father Of The Bride’

Adria Arjona is ready to walk down the aisle with Andy Garcia. She has been tapped to play Garcia’s daughter and the bride-to-be in Warner Bros and Plan B’s reboot of Father of the Bride. Gaz Alazraki has been set to helm the studio’s new reboot, which will revolve around a Cuban-American family, with Matt Lopez penning the script.

The film will tell the story of a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. It will be more of a rom-com than previous versions of film. While this will mark the third iteration of the story, sources say this will be more in the vein of the original Spencer Tracy pic and not the Steve Martin franchise from the 1990s.

Dede Garner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B Entertainment. Garcia will exec produce.

Arjona’s breakout role came on Legendary’s Pacific Rim: Uprising, where she co-starred opposite John Boyega and Scott Eastwood. She would follow that up with key roles in Life of the Party, Triple Frontier and most recently in the Michael Bay action pic 6 Underground. She can be seen next in Sony’s extended Marvel Universe pic Morbius, which also stars Jared Leto and Matt Smith.

Arjona was recently tapped for the female lead in the anticipated Rogue One spinoff series Andor, which also stars Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgard. She is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow.