Legendary Developing Movie On History’s ‘Ancient Aliens’ Series With ‘Cobra Kai’s Josh Heald Directing

Josh Heald, who’s best known as one of the showrunners on the hit TV show Cobra Kai, is set to direct a feature film adaptation of The History Channel’s hit series Ancient Aliens, originally developed for television by Prometheus Entertainment and executive produced by the late Kevin Burns. The film will be written and executive produced by Luke Ryan. Heald will also produce along with his partners Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg through their Counterbalance Entertainment banner, along with Jon Jashni.

“Helming my first feature with this same dream team who believed in me very early in my career is incredibly special. My partners and I are fired up to produce this epic story with Mary, Cale, and Luke. It’s a homecoming for me personally — and another bold step for Counterbalance Entertainment,” said Heald.

Details of the project are being kept under wraps, but the story will be a two-handed, globe-spanning adventure featuring ancient sites and artifacts, confronting the theories and questions raised by the popular docuseries.

Ancient Aliens has run for nearly 200 episodes and is one of The History Channel’s longest running series, reaching over 36 million total viewers.

Counterbalance is coming off its third season of the hit show Cobra Kai, which made the switch to Netflix from YouTube earlier this year. This latest season reached the top of the streamer’s viewing list in 28 countries and topped the Nielsen chart.

Ryan had previously adapted The Chronicles Of Amber and also penned an adaptation of Paradise Lost.

Heald is represented by attorney Howard Abramson, while Counterbalance Entertainment is repped by CAA. Ryan is represented by Fourth Wall Management, Verve and The Nord Group; Hurwitz and Schlossberg are also repped by attorney Adam Kaller.