Ana Isabelle Joins The Cast Of Roselyn Sanchez’s Debut Feature, ‘Diario: Mujer Y Cafe’

Ana Isabelle has joined the cast of Roselyn Sanchez’s debut feature, Diario: Mujer y Cafe, which is set to start production in Puerto Rico this summer.

Written by Sanchez, the female-centric comedy follows four best friends—known back in high school as the Fab Four—as they reunite for an action-packed staycation in Puerto Rico.

Isabelle will play Soledad Vega, a free-spirited and charismatic yoga studio owner, who is full of surprises and lives an uncompromising life. Having taken the workshop of the infamous Bikram Choudhury in Mexico, Sol will never understand why she did that master’s in literature with English studies. In her personal life, the character is known as the loving mom to a teenager, who happens to look more like her little brother than her actual son.

Diario is produced by Broken English Prods, with the Latinx company’s sister sales division, Grandave Intl., looking to present the comedy at EFM. Broken English forms part of entertainment finance company Grandave Capital, launched by film financier Preschutti last year, which has boarded projects as a third-party equity investor, while investing generously in its fledgling Latinx production arm.

Isabelle will next be seen starring in Steven Spielberg’s highly-anticipated adaptation of West Side Story this December.

The actress is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein and The Initiative Group.