Amy York Rubin To Direct Sarah Cooper/Cindy Chupack CBS Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Amy York Rubin (Love, Victor) is set to direct CBS’ comedy pilot based on TikTok star Sarah Cooper’s book How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings, from writer Cindy Chupack and producers Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi and CBS Studios.

Co-written by Cooper and Chupack, the Untitled Sarah Cooper/Cindy Chupack Project revolves around three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company who help each other navigate modern gender politics in their professional and personal lives.

Sex and the City alumna Chupack, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Cooper, as well as Tassler and Di Novi via their PatMa Productions.

2021 CBS Pilots & Series Orders

Rubin, along with her directing partner Pilar Boehm, recently served as co-executive producer and pilot director of Love, Victor, for Hulu and 20th Century Television. She also directed the pilot of Netflix’s critically acclaimed dark comedy Dead to Me. Her numerous episodic directing credits include SMILF, The Mick, Fresh Off the Boat, Dietland, I’m Sorry, Alone Together, Wrecked, Superstore and Angie Tribeca.

Rubin is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

