AMP International Boards Sales On Western Thriller ‘Murder At Emigrant Gulch’

EXCLUSIVE: London-based sales firm AMP International has boarded international rights to western-thriller Murder At Emigrant Gulch, which we revealed earlier this week.

The movie is set to star It Chapter Two and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments actor Isaiah Mustafa, Golden Globe-winner Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment) and three-time Golden Globe-nominee Thomas Jane (Hung). The producers will handle North American distribution rights.

Set in 1882, the film will follow a former slave (Mustafa) who arrives in Emigrant Gulch, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looking for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold – and is murdered. The sheriff (Byrne) arrests the town newcomer. But as the mystery of the prospector’s murder deepens, and the town’s earnest preacher (Jane) questions the accused man’s guilt, a clash between faith and the law threatens to tear the town apart.

The film is due to shoot in Montana this spring, we understand.

Richard Gray (Robert The Bruce) will direct Eric Belgau’s script. Producers are Richard Gray for Yellow Brick Films, Kelly Frazier for f8 Films, Robert Menzies for Zed Filmworks, Lisa Wolofsky for Wolfsky Productions and Anjul Nigam for Brittany House Pictures.

Exec producers are Carter Boehm, Julie Stagner for f8 films, William Lowery, and Courtney Lauren Penn and Thomas Jane for Renegade Entertainment.