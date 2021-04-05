Skip to main content
Saudi Cinema Chain Muvi Outlines Rapid Expansion Plans

Amitabh Bachchan To Star Alongside Deepika Padukone In ‘The Intern’ Hindi Remake

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone The Intern Hindi remake
Amitabh Bachchan / Deepika Padukone / The Intern AP / Warner Bros

Here’s some huge casting news from the Bollywood world – megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been set to star alongside Deepika Padukone in the long-planned Hindi remake of The Intern.

Bachchan will play the Robert De Niro role, which was previously set to be played by Rishi Kapoor before he died suddenly in April 2020. Padukone is in the Anne Hathaway role. The original 2015 Warner Bros movie stars Hathaway as the workaholic CEO of an online fashion website who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a 70-year-old widower who becomes the company’s latest intern. The original movie grossed $195M worldwide, including $119M from offshore.

The Indian remake is now set to shoot in November 2021 and release in summer 2022. It is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone. The screenplay has been adapted by Akshat Ghildial and Mitesh Shah. Co-producers are Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Gaurav Bose. Project comes from Warner Bros India and Athena.

Last year, Bachchan starred in the comedy Gulabo Sitabo, which was picked up by Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release was scuppered by the pandemic.

