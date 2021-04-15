‘American Idol’ Drop-Out Wyatt Pike Speaks Out About His Show Departure

Singer Wyatt Pike has finally addressed his puzzling departure from the music reality show American Idol earlier this week.

Ryan Seacrest broke the news Monday about Pike on the show. “I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition,” Seacrest said. “He had to drop out. But we wish him the very best.”

Today’s post on Instagram by Pike shed little light on the “why” of his leave.

The Park City, Utah resident posted that he had to leave the show for “personal reasons,” but didn’t elaborate. He also wished the remaining contestants well and said he was grateful to be able to continue to play music.

Just before Pike’s departure, his performance of the Kings of Leon song Use Somebody was well-received by the judges. Katy Perry called him an “authentic singer songwriter” and seemed to imply he was a leader in the competition. Luke Bryan said Pike was going to “be able to do music for the rest of his life,” while Lionel Richie said Pike was on his “way to something big.”

This Sunday, April 18, the season’s Top 12 will perform Oscar-nominated songs in hopes of securing America’s vote into the Top 10. The 10th spot will be filled by one of 10 contestants from last season.