AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan Pay Drops 40% In 2020 To $11.8 Million

Josh Sapan, CEO of AMC Networks, saw his total compensation last year dip to $11.8 million from $20.2 million the year before.

The pay included a base salary of $2 million, unchanged, a stock grant of $5.5 million — down from $13.3 million the year before — and $4.2 million in non-equity incentive pay (like a cash bonus).

Chairman Charles Dolan, whose family controls the company, dipped to $1.8 million from $2.7 million.

The pay was laid out in the company’s annual proxy filing with the SEC that lists compensation for its top five highest paid executives.

