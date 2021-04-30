AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan Pay Drops 40% In 2020 To $11.8 Million

Josh Sapan, CEO of AMC Networks, saw his total compensation last year dip to $11.8 million from $20.2 million the year before.
The pay included a base salary of $2 million, unchanged, a stock grant of $5.5 million — down from $13.3 million the year before — and $4.2 million in non-equity incentive pay (like a cash bonus).
Chairman Charles Dolan, whose family controls the company, dipped to $1.8 million from $2.7 million.
The pay was laid out in the company’s annual proxy filing with the SEC that lists compensation for its top five highest paid executives.
MORE
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.