Amazon Lands 21 Laps’ ‘The Blindings’ Pitch; Alexis Jacknow To Helm Her Genre Script

Alexis Jacknow Amazon
Dana Patrick; Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has acquired The Blindings, a pitch for an original genre film to be written and directed by Alexis Jacknow. 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy & Dan Cohen will produce.

The storyline is being kept under wraps but it is a timely twist on genre that takes tonal and conceptual inspiration from such films as Carrie, It Follows and Final Destination. Emily Morris will oversee for 21 Laps.

After a career spent directing live theater, Jacknow transitioned to film with her debut short, Again, which premiered at Tribeca in 2017 and was distributed by Amazon. Most recently, she wrote and directed two shorts for Hulu/20th Digital’s Bite Size Horror, which aired on FX and Freeform. Her episodes for Love Daily for Netflix drew a 2019 WGA Award nomination for Short Form Original. Jacknow recently gained attention for her script The Villager, which she’s currently prepping as her directorial feature debut.

21 Laps has just released the fantasy series Shadow & Bone, and its Oscar-nominated movie Love & Monsters has become a global hit for Netflix.

Jacknow is repped by Verve, Washington Square Films & Ziffren Brittenham; 21 Laps is WME & Ziffren Brittenham.

