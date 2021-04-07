Amazon Adapts ‘The Great British Bake Off’ In Spain As ‘Celebrity Bake Off España’

Amazon Prime is getting into the baking game in Spain by adapting Love Productions’ hit television show The Great British Bake Off.

The streaming service has ordered 10-part original series Celebrity Bake Off España, in which 12 famous faces will compete each week to be crowned best celebrity amateur baker.

The Spanish version of the show is licensed from BBC Studios and will be produced by Boxfish TV. Boxfish previously adapted the regular version of Bake Off for Mediaset-owned Spanish broadcaster Telecinco in 2019. Edi Walter and Mariano Tomiozzo are executive producers.

“The Great British Bake Off is a cultural phenomenon and we’re delighted to be bringing a new celebrity version exclusively to Prime Video in Spain,” Georgia Brown, head of European originals for Amazon Studios.

Bake Off has been licensed to 35 territories across the globe including Brazil, Kenya, Thailand, and France. The UK’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is currently airing on Channel 4 featuring stars including Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy.