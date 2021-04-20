Amazon Boards BBC Thriller ‘Chloe’; ‘The Crown’ Star Erin Doherty Among Young British Cast

From left to right: Poppy Gilbert as Chloe, Billy Howle as Elliot, Erin Doherty as Becky, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Livia, and Jack Farthing as Richard.

Amazon Studios has announced that it will co-produce BBC psychological thriller Chloe, and the six-part series has set a cast that includes The Crown star Erin Doherty.

Produced by Mam Tor Productions, run by former Cuba Pictures cofounder Tally Garner, Chloe was originally announced by the BBC in February 2020 and is created and written by Sex Education director Alice Seabright.

It centers on the character of Becky, who becomes obsessed with the death of her estranged friend Chloe. Becky assumes a new identity to infiltrate the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends as she attempts to establish what happened.

Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected “someone” with a life, and loves, that are far more exciting and addictive than the “no one” she is as Becky. However, the pretense soon obscures and conflates reality, and Becky risks losing herself completely.

Doherty, who played Princess Anne in The Crown, stars as Becky. Other cast includes Billy Howle (The Serpent), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), Jack Farthing (Poldark), Poppy Gilbert (Stay Close), Akshay Khanna (Grace), Brandon Micheal Hall (Search Party), and newcomer Alexander Eliot.

As well as writing, Seabright directs and serves as an executive producer alongside Garner and Morven Reid (Pure) for Mam Tor Productions, and Ben Irving for the BBC. The series producer is Joanna Crow (Giri/Haji) and the second block director is Amanda Boyle (Skins). The is score composed by Will Gregory (Goldfrapp) featuring Adrian Utley (Portishead) and Alison Goldfrapp. Banijay Rights is distributing.

“All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they’ve found their soulmates in our amazing cast. I can’t wait to start bringing the show to life with them, and with our wonderful crew,” said Seabright of her series, which is now in production in Bristol.