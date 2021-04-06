Amandla Stenberg & ‘Borat 2’ Breakout Maria Bakalova To Star In Secret Slasher Film ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’; Pete Davidson & Myha’la Herrold Also Circling Roles

EXCLUSIVE: A24 is lining up a killer cast for its new thriller as sources tell Deadline The Hate You Give star Amandla Stenberg and Borat 2 breakout Maria Bakalova are set to star in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Insiders also add that Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold are in talks to star. Halina Reijn is set to direct.

A24 had no comment.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, sources describe the project as a “secret slasher film.” A24 is on board to finance and produce the project. While deals for Stenberg and Bakalova recently closed, A24 quietly had been been packaging the project over the past several months waiting for schedules to come together with cast that has become incredibly busy in recent months.

2AM’s David Hinojosa will produce.

Following her critically acclaimed role in The Hate You Give, Stenberg has continued to stay busy as she recently signed on to star in Universal’s adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. She is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners and attorneys Nina Shaw and Gordon Bob.

Bakalova was relative unknown until Sacha Baron Cohen tapped her to play his daughter in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The role would earn her rave reviews and a number of accolades including an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. While this will mark one of her first lead roles, she also was tapped to join the ensemble cast of Judd Apatow’s next comedy The Bubble. She is repped by CAA, Insight Management and Julian Kostov at JupiterLights.

Best known for Saturday Night Live, Davidson’s movie career has ramped up in the past year starting with the Hulu coming-of-age comedy Big Time Adolescence. He would follow that up with his star-making turn in Judd Apatow’s dramedy The King of Staten Island. He next can be seen James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Davidson is repped by ICM Partners and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Herrold most recently starred in the HBO series Industry, which was recently renewed for a second season. She is repped by WME and 11:11 Entertainment.

Reijn’s directorial debut Instinct was selected as the Dutch entry for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. She is repped by ICM Partners.